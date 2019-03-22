शहर चुनें

महाराष्ट्रः इस साल स्वाइन फ्लू से 71 लोगों की मौत, 928 मामले आए सामने

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नासिक Updated Fri, 22 Mar 2019 06:26 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
महाराष्ट्र में साल 2019 में अब तक स्वाइन फ्लू के 928 मामले सामने आए हैं। इनमें 71 मामलों में लोगों की मौत हो गई। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक, इसमें सबसे ज्यादा 17 मौतें नासिक में हुईं हैं। 
swine flu maharashtra swine flu medicine nashik महाराष्ट्र स्वाइन फ्लू के घरेलू उपचार स्वाइन फ्लू
