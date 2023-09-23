महाराष्ट्र: शरद पवार ने किया अदाणी की फैक्टरी का उद्घाटन, दोनों के बीच छह माह में तीसरी बार मुलाकात

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस पार्टी (एनसीपी) नेता शरद पवार ने शनिवार को एक बार फिर कारोबारी गौतम अदाणी से मिले। वह अहमदाबाद में उनके दफ्तर के अलावा घर भी गए। छह महीने के भीतर पवार और अदाणी की यह तीसरी मुलाकात है।
It was a privilege to inaugurate India’s first Lactoferrin Plant Exympower in Vasna , Chacharwadi , Gujarat along with Mr. Gautam Adani pic.twitter.com/G5WH9FaO5f— Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) September 23, 2023
