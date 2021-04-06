बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   India News ›   Maharashtra: Sachin Waze brought to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai

मनसुख हत्या मामला: सचिन वाजे को सीएसएमटी लाया गया, फोरेंसिक टीम के अधिकारी भी थे साथ 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Published by: Amit Mandal Updated Tue, 06 Apr 2021 12:40 AM IST
Sachin Waze
Sachin Waze - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
मुंबई पुलिस के निलंबित ऑफिसर सचिन वाजे को सोमवार देर रात मुंबई के छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज टर्मिनस लाया गया। वाजे मनसुख हिरेन हत्या मामले में आरोपी है। 
पुणे सेंट्रल फोरेंसिक साइंस लेबोरेटरी के अधिकारी भी यहां देखे गए। इससे पहले भी जब वाजे को यहां लाया गया था तब भी इन अधिकारियों को देखा गया था। 





 

india news national maharashtra sachin waze manshuk hiren murder antilia case mumbai police
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

