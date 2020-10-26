शहर चुनें
Maharashtra: Pune City Police arrested two persons and seized 212 gms of mephedrone worth 10 lakhs

महाराष्ट्र: पुणे में 10 लाख रुपये से अधिक की ड्रग्स के साथ दो व्यक्ति गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पुणे Updated Mon, 26 Oct 2020 10:02 AM IST
हथकड़ी
हथकड़ी - फोटो : social media

महाराष्ट्र के पुणे शहर में पुलिस ने दो लोगों को 10 लाख रुपये से अधिक कीमत की ड्रग्स के साथ गिरफ्तार किया है। पुलिस ने बताया कि दो व्यक्तियों को 212 ग्राम मेफेड्रोन के साथ पकड़ा गया है, जिसकी कीमत 10.6 लाख रुपये आंकी गई है। 
पुलिस ने कहा है कि नारकोटिक ड्रग्स और साइकोट्रोपिक सब्सटेंस (एनडीपीएस) अधिनियम की प्रासंगिक धाराओं के तहत मामला दर्ज किया गया। फिलहाल मामले में आगे की जांच चल रही है। 
 
india news national drugs drugs case

