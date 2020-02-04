शहर चुनें

महाराष्ट्र : मनसे ने लगाए पोस्टर, बांग्लादेशियों से भारत छोड़ने को कहा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Tue, 04 Feb 2020 07:58 AM IST
MNS Poster
MNS Poster - फोटो : ANI
महाराष्ट्र में राज ठाकरे की पार्टी महाराष्ट्र नवनिर्मा सेना (मनसे) की तरफ से सोमवार को एक विवादित पोस्टर लगाया है। इस पोस्टर में बांग्लादेशियों को देश छोड़ने की धमकी दी गई है। पोस्टर में लिखा गया है कि बांग्लादेशी अपने आप देश छोड़ दें नहीं तो उन्हें महाराष्ट्र नवनिर्माण सेना (मनसे) की स्टाइल में बाहर निकाला जाएगा। जैसे रायगढ़ जिले के पनवेल से लोगों को निकाला गया।
पोस्टर में मनसे प्रमुख राज ठाकरे और उनके बेटे और पार्टी नेता अमित ठाकरे की तस्वीरें भी लगी हुई है।
 
maharashtra posters mns raj thackeray
