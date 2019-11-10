शहर चुनें

Maharashtra Political Crisis live: Shiv sena bjp congress NCP Uddhav Thakre Sharad pawar

Live

महाराष्ट्र LIVE: राज्यपाल ने दूसरी सबसे बड़ी पार्टी शिवसेना से सरकार बनाने के बारे में पूछा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Sun, 10 Nov 2019 08:57 PM IST
Maharashtra Political Crisis live: Shiv sena bjp congress NCP Uddhav Thakre Sharad pawar
देवेंद्र फडणवीस-उद्धव ठाकरे (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला ग्राफिक्स
लाइव अपडेट

08:48 PM, 10-Nov-2019
महाराष्ट्र के राज्यपाल भगत सिंह कोश्यारी ने प्रदेश की दूसरी सबसे बड़ी पार्टी शिवसेना से सरकार बनाने के बारे में पूछा है।
 



 
08:47 PM, 10-Nov-2019
एनसीपी नेता नवाब मलिक ने कहा कि अगर गवर्नर शिवसेना को सरकार बनाने का दावा करने के लिए आमंत्रित करते हैं तो हम अपने अगले कदम के बारे में सोचेंगे। अभी हमें शिवसेना से कोई प्रस्ताव नहीं मिला है। कांग्रेस और राकांपा मिलकर अंतिम फैसला लेंगे जिसे पवार साहब द्वारा घोषित किया जाएगा।

उन्होंने शिवसेना से मांग करते हुए कहा कि हमने 12 नवंबर को अपने विधायकों की बैठक बुलाई है। यदि शिवसेना हमारा समर्थन चाहती है, तो उन्हें यह घोषणा करनी होगी कि उनका भाजपा से कोई संबंध नहीं है और उन्हें राष्ट्रीय जनतांत्रिक गठबंधन (राजग) से हाथ खींचना होगा। उनके सभी मंत्रियों को केंद्रीय मंत्रिमंडल से इस्तीफा देना होगा।
 



 
08:46 PM, 10-Nov-2019
महाराष्ट्र सरकार गठन पर कांग्रेस नेता अशोक चव्हाण ने कहा कि हम हाल के घटनाक्रमों पर नजर रख रहे हैं। हम अभी बैठक कर रहे हैं और हमारे सामने मौजूद सभी विकल्पों पर चर्चा कर रहे हैं। हमने अभी कुछ तय नहीं किया है। 
 


 
08:42 PM, 10-Nov-2019
महाराष्ट्र में सरकार बनाने को लेकर अभी तक पेंच फंसा हुआ है। भाजपा ने महाराष्ट्र में सरकार नहीं बनाने का फैसला किया है। भाजपा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष चंद्रकांत पाटिल ने कहा कि पार्टी महाराष्ट्र में सरकार नहीं बनाएगी। उन्होंने कहा कि शिवसेना ने जनादेश का अपमान किया है। वहीं, महाराष्ट्र के राज्यपाल भगत सिंह कोश्यारी ने शिवसेना से सरकार बनाने के बारे में पूछा है। 
maharashtra political crisis shiv sena bjp congress ncp
