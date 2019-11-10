महाराष्ट्र LIVE: राज्यपाल ने दूसरी सबसे बड़ी पार्टी शिवसेना से सरकार बनाने के बारे में पूछा

Liveमहाराष्ट्र LIVE: राज्यपाल ने दूसरी सबसे बड़ी पार्टी शिवसेना से सरकार बनाने के बारे में पूछा
Office of Maharashtra Governor: Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari today asked the leader of elected members of the second largest party, the Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde to indicate the willingness and ability of his party to form the government in Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/bdfKgHPj45— ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2019
Nawab Malik, NCP: We have called a meeting of our MLAs on Nov 12. If Shiv Sena wants our support,they will have to declare that they have no relation with BJP&they should pull out from National Democratic Alliance (NDA). All their ministers will have to resign from Union Cabinet. https://t.co/iABYpebRTU— ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2019
Ashok Chavan, Congress on Maharashtra govt formation: We are keeping an eye on recent developments. We are meeting now and discussing all the options before us. We have not decided anything yet. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/FYF7ii8ygP— ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2019
भाजपा ने महाराष्ट्र में सरकार नहीं बनाने का फैसला किया है। भाजपा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष चंद्रकांत पाटिल ने कहा कि पार्टी महाराष्ट्र में सरकार नहीं बनाएगी। शिवसेना पर हमला करते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि शिवसेना ने जनादेश का अपमान किया है।
10 नवंबर 2019