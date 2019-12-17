शहर चुनें

महाराष्ट्र : आतंकरोधी सेल ने गिरफ्तार किए नौ महिलाओं समेत 12 बांग्लादेशी नागरिक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पालघर Updated Tue, 17 Dec 2019 03:05 AM IST
गिरफ्तार किए गए बांग्लादेशी नागरिक
गिरफ्तार किए गए बांग्लादेशी नागरिक - फोटो : एएनआई
महाराष्ट्र में पालघर आतंकरोधी सेल ने बोइसर से सोमवार को 12 बांग्लादेशी नागरिकों को गिरफ्तार किया। ये बांग्लादेशी नागरिक बिना किसी वैध दस्तावेज के अवैध रूप से भारत में रह रहे थे। गिरफ्तार किए गए लोगों में नौ महिलाएं भी शामिल हैं। आगे की जांच जारी है। 
maharashtra palghar atc bangladesh nationals anti terrorism cell
कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर
Delhi

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म कांड: दोषी करार दिए जाते ही फूट-फूट कर रो पड़े कुलदीप सेंगर, बहन ने दिया दिलासा

16 दिसंबर 2019

