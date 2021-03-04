शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   maharashtra income tax search continues for second day live updates at talent management company in mumbai

महाराष्ट्र: टैलेंट मैनेजमेंट कंपनी में दूसरे दिन भी जारी है आयकर विभाग की छापेमारी

विज्ञापन
Sneha Baluni न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Published by: स्नेहा बलूनी
Updated Thu, 04 Mar 2021 08:44 AM IST
मुंबई में टैलेंट मैनेजमेंट कंपनी में आयकर की छापेमारी चल रही है
मुंबई में टैलेंट मैनेजमेंट कंपनी में आयकर की छापेमारी चल रही है - फोटो : ANI
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
महराष्ट्र के मुंबई के कॉमर्स सेंटर में स्थित एक टैलेंट मैनेजमेंट कंपनी में आयकर विभाग की छापेमारी लगातर दूसरे दिन भी जारी है। इससे पहले यहां कल छापेमारी हुई थी। 
विज्ञापन


आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national income tax department tax search

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

इशांत शर्मा
Cricket News

IND vs ENG 4th Test: इंग्लैंड की बल्लेबाजी शुरू, अपने 550वें टेस्ट में पहले विकेट की तलाश में भारत

4 मार्च 2021

फाइल फोटो
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज: मुठभेड़ में मुन्ना बजरंगी और मुख्तार अंसारी गैंग के दो बदमाश ढेर, डिप्टी जेलर हत्याकांड में थे शामिल

4 मार्च 2021

विज्ञापन
पेट्रोल-डीजल की कीमत
Business

सरकार पेट्रोल, डीजल पर उत्पाद शुल्क में 8.5 रुपये प्रति लीटर तक कर सकती है कटौती

4 मार्च 2021

सांकेतिक चित्र
Amroha

एक-दूसरे से शादी करने पर अड़ीं अमरोहा की दो युवतियां, फिर परिजनों को आया ये आइडिया

4 मार्च 2021

शबनम और सलीम
Prayagraj

साहब! काहे परेशान हो रहे हो, इतनी जल्दी मुझे नहीं लगने वाली फांसी-वासी...

4 मार्च 2021

विज्ञापन
करण जौहर, माधुरी दीक्षित, कार्तिक आर्यन
Bollywood

नेटफ्लिक्स ने 2021 के लिए की 41 नए प्रोजेक्ट्स की घोषणा, फिल्मों और वेब सीरीज से भरा रहेगा ये साल

4 मार्च 2021

तापसी पन्नू, अनुराग कश्यप
Bollywood

EXCLUSIVE: अनुराग के 14 करोड़ के फ्लैट से ठनका एजेंसी का माथा, मनी ट्रेल की जद में आए बाकी दिग्गज

4 मार्च 2021

भारतीय रेलवे
India News

रेलवे का दावा, आम आदमी की रेल यात्रा का तरीका बदल देगा ये प्रोजेक्ट... पढ़िए पूरी रिपोर्ट

4 मार्च 2021

पिथौरागढ़-घाट नेशनल हाईवे पर दरकी पहाड़ी
Dehradun

पिथौरागढ़-घाट नेशनल हाईवे पर दरकी पहाड़ी, रास्ता बंद होने से भूखे-प्यासे फंसे रहे हजारों लोग, तस्वीरें...

4 मार्च 2021

शशिकला
India News

तमिलनाडुः विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले शशिकला का राजनीति से संन्यास, जाते-जाते दिया ये संदेश

3 मार्च 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X