Maharashtra: मुंबई में लगी 69 किलो सोने और 336 किलो चांदी से बनी बप्पा की मूर्ति, इतने करोड़ का हुआ है बीमा

'Richest' Ganpati of Mumbai - by GSB Seva Mandal - installed for the festival of #GaneshChaturthi.



The idol has been adorned with 69 kg of gold and 336 kg of silver this year.

प्रतिनिधि ने बताया, '20 सितंबर को हम आयोध्या में बनने वाले राम मंदिर के लिए एक विशेष हवन करेंगे। वहीं 19 सितंबर को चंद्रयान-3 की सफलता के लिए भी विशेष हवन करने वाले हैं।' उन्होंने कहा के कि प्रतिमा की सुरक्षा के लिए इस बार फेशियल रिकगनिशन (चेहरे की पहचान) इंस्टॉल किया जाएगा। हम निगरानी के लिए उच्च घनत्व वाले कैमरे का इस्तेमाल कर रहे हैं। फुटफॉल की भी गिनती की जाएगी।



