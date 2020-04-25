Covid-19: महाराष्ट्र में गरीबी रेखा से ऊपर के लोगों के लिए राहत, रियायती दरों पर मिलेगा अनाज

वहीं एक परेशान करने वाली खबर भी महाराष्ट्र से आई जहां उस्मानाबाद जिले में एक किसान ने अपनी फसल के लिए उचित दाम न मिलने पर अपनी पूरी फसल को ही नष्ट कर दिया। दरअसल, किसान एक व्यापारी की ओर से बाजार की कीमत का महज 60 फीसदी देने की पेशकश से नाराज था जिसके बाद उसने एक एकड़ भूमि में उपजी पत्तागोभी की अपनी पूरी फसल नष्ट कर दी।
Maharashtra Government has started distributing 3 kg of wheat at Rs. 8/kg & 2 kg rice Rs. 12/kg to 3 crore saffron ration card holders (people above poverty level) for May and June. About 4.5 lakh metric tonnes will be distributed: Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/nlu7T3vPWh— ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2020
