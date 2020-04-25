शहर चुनें

Maharashtra Government has started distributing wheat and rice to saffron ration card holders on cheap price

Covid-19: महाराष्ट्र में गरीबी रेखा से ऊपर के लोगों के लिए राहत, रियायती दरों पर मिलेगा अनाज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Sat, 25 Apr 2020 01:03 AM IST
मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे
मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे - फोटो : ANI
महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने तीन करोड़ भगवा राशन कार्ड धारक (गरीबी रेखा से ऊपर के लोग) के लिए 3 किलोग्राम गेहूं 8 रुपये प्रति किलोग्राम की दर से एवं 2 किलो चावल 12 रुपये प्रति किलोग्राम की दर से मई और जून के लिए वितरण करने का फैसला लिया है। लगभग 4.5 लाख मीट्रिक टन अनाज का वितरण किया जाएगा। 
  वहीं एक परेशान करने वाली खबर भी महाराष्ट्र से आई जहां उस्मानाबाद जिले में एक किसान ने अपनी फसल के लिए उचित दाम न मिलने पर अपनी पूरी फसल को ही नष्ट कर दिया। दरअसल, किसान एक व्यापारी की ओर से बाजार की कीमत का महज 60 फीसदी देने की पेशकश से नाराज था जिसके बाद उसने एक एकड़ भूमि में उपजी पत्तागोभी की अपनी पूरी फसल नष्ट कर दी।

उमेर्गा तहसील के जगदलवाड़ी गांव के निवासी उमाजी चव्हाण ने कहा कि किसानों से सब्जियां खरीदने वाले व्यापारियों ने जिस कीमत की पेशकश की वह इतनी कम थी कि उसके पास कोई विकल्प नहीं बचा और उसने पूरी फसल को नष्ट करने का अत्यंत कठिन कदम उठाया।
uddhav thackeray maharashtra covid-19 updates

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

