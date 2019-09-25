महाराष्ट्र: नवी मुंबई के उरण में ओेएनजीसी प्लांट में गैस लीक, पूरे इलाके को किया गया खाली

महाराष्ट्र के नवी मुंबई के उरण स्थित ओएनजीसी प्लांट में गैस लीक होने की सूचना मिली है। मामले की गंभीरता को देखते हुए प्लांट के आसपास के क्षेत्र को पूरी तरह खाली करा लिया गया है। गैस लीक से किसी के जानमाल की नुकसान की खबर नहीं है। वहीं, प्लांट में कार्यरत कर्मचारियों को तुरंत प्लांट खाली करने का आदेश दिया गया है।

Maharashtra: A chemical leak has been reported from an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plant in Uran, Navi Mumbai. Fire tenders at the spot. The situation is under control.