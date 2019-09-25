महाराष्ट्र: नवी मुंबई के उरण में ओेएनजीसी प्लांट में गैस लीक, पूरे इलाके को किया गया खाली

Maharashtra: A chemical leak has been reported from an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plant in Uran, Navi Mumbai. Fire tenders at the spot. The situation is under control.
— ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
महाराष्ट्र आवास और क्षेत्र विकास प्राधिकरण के अधिकारियों पर आरोप है कि रियल स्टेट क्षेत्र के निवेशकों के साथ उनकी सांठ-गांठ से सरकारी खजाने को लगभग 40,000 करोड़ रुपये का नुकसान हुआ।
25 सितंबर 2019