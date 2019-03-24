शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   Maharashtra: Four people killed, 45 injured in a bus accident near in Palghar district

महाराष्ट्र: पालघर में सड़क हादसा, चार लोगों की मौत, 45 घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Sun, 24 Mar 2019 04:39 PM IST
दुर्घटनाग्रस्त बस
दुर्घटनाग्रस्त बस - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
महाराष्ट्र के पालघर जिले में रविवार को एक बस सड़क हादसे का शिकार हुई है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक, इस हादसे में चार लोगों की मौत हो गई, जबकि 45 अन्य लोग घायल हो गए। घायलों के इलाज के नजदीकी अस्पताल में पहुंचाया गया है। यह दुर्घटना त्र्यम्बकेश्वर रोड़ के पास हुई है जहां बस अनियंत्रित होकर खाई में जा गिरी।  
maharashtra road accident bus accident trimbakeshwar palghar palghar district महाराष्ट्र पालघर
