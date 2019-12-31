गढ़चिरौली में 27 लाख रुपये के इनामी पांच नक्सलियों ने किया आत्मसमर्पण, तीन महिलाएं भी शामिल

Maharashtra: Five naxals, including three women surrendered before Gadchiroli Police today. The 5 naxals had total reward of Rs 27 lakhs on their heads. pic.twitter.com/eFmmBmdirE— ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2019
बहुत से लोग इसे दिलवालों की दिल्ली भी कहते हैं। बात नए साल की हो रही है, तो उसे सेलिब्रेट करने के भी कई अंदाज हैं। सेलिब्रेशन के लिए पहला नाम आता है दिल्ली के दिल यानी कनॉट प्लेस का।
31 दिसंबर 2019