Home ›   India News ›   Maharashtra: Fire broke out in a chemical godown in Bhiwandi

महाराष्ट्र : केमिकल गोदाम में लगी भीषण आग, दमकल की चार गाड़ियां मौके पर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Tue, 23 Jul 2019 07:12 AM IST
Maharashtra: Fire broke out in a chemical godown in Bhiwandi
मुंबई के भिवंडी इलाके में एक केमिकल गोदाम में भीषण आग लग गई। आग की सूचना पर पहुंचीं दमकल की चार गाड़ियां मौके पर आग को काबू करने का प्रयास कर रही हैं। आग लगने से लाखों का नुकसान होने का अनुमान लगाया जा रहा है। शुरूआती जानकारी के मुताबिक आग धीरे-धीरे केमिकल के एक गोदाम से बढ़ती हुई तीसरे गोदाम तक पहुंच गई है।
दमकलकर्मी आग बुझाने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं लेकिन उन्हें अभी सफलता नहीं मिल पाई है। समाचार लिखे जाने तक किसी के भी हताहत होने की खबर नहीं है।

 

maharashtra fire broke fire broke out in a chemical godown chemical godown bhiwandi mumbai fire
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

