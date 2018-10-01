शहर चुनें

महाराष्ट्रः ठाणे के एमसीडी पावर हाउस में लगी आग, दमकल की 4 गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंची

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, ठाणे Updated Mon, 01 Oct 2018 12:24 AM IST
Maharashtra : Fire breaks out in MSEDC power house at Savarkar Nagar Thane
ख़बर सुनें
ठाणे के सावरकर नगर स्थित एमएसईडीसी पावर हाउस में रविवार देर शाम भीषण आग लग गई। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई से मिली प्राथमिक जानकारी के मुताबिक, आग पर काबू पाने के लिए घटनास्थल पर दमकल की 4 गाड़ियां पहुंची हुई हैं। मौके पर भारी संख्या में लोग भी मौजूद हैं। 
इस हादसे में अब तक किसी के हताहत होने की जानकारी नहीं है। वहीं, इससे कितनी संपत्ति का नुकसान हुआ है इस बात का अंदाजा अभी तक नहीं लगाया जा सका है। आग लगने की वजह भी अभी साफ नहीं हो पाई है। लेकिन पुलिस मौके पर पहुंचकर मामले की पड़ताल में जुट गई है। 
 


 

fire savarkar nagar thane maharashtra police msedc power house सावरकर नगर महाराष्ट्र
Nirmala Sitharaman says rubbished allegations that NDA government Ignore HAL For Rafale Deal
India News

राफेल सौदा : रक्षा मंत्री ने एचएएल की अनदेखी से संबंधित आरोपों को बताया बकवास

रक्षा मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने रविवार को उन आरोपों को बकवास बताया है जिनमें कहा जा रहा है कि राजग सरकार ने राफेल सौदा मामले में एचएएल को नजरअंदाज कर देश के युवाओं से नौकरियां छीनी हैं।

1 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
highcourt hold the selling of book on Ramdev untill disputed scenes are not removed
India News

विवादित अंश हटाने तक रामदेव से जुड़ी किताब की बिक्री पर हाईकोर्ट ने लगाई रोक

30 सितंबर 2018

Election commission indicates work of linking voter cards with Aadhaar numbers will start soon
India News

‘आधार’ से वोटर कार्ड को जोड़ने का काम जल्द होगा शुरू, चुनाव आयोग ने दिए संकेत

30 सितंबर 2018

Akhil Bhartiya Brahman Sabha said that amendment in SC-ST Act is the abolition of fundamental rights
India News

एससी/एसटी एक्ट में संशोधन मौलिक अधिकारों का हनन, समाज के विकास में ब्रेकर : अखिल भारतीय ब्राह्मण सभा

30 सितंबर 2018

भारतीय सीमा में घुसा पाकिस्तानी हेलीकॉप्टर
India News

वीडियो: पाक की नापाक हरकत, भारतीय सीमा में घुसा पड़ोसी देश का हेलीकॉप्टर

30 सितंबर 2018

The merchants have the harassment of buying stolen jewels, the demand from the Home Minister
India News

चोरी के गहने खरीदने के नाम पर व्यापारियों का होता है उत्पीड़न, गृहमंत्री से की ये मांग

30 सितंबर 2018

now Delhi metro run with solar power, hopes to not increase fares soon
India News

अब सोलर पावर से दौड़ेगी दिल्ली मेट्रो, किराया जल्द न बढ़ने की उम्मीद

30 सितंबर 2018

रोहिंग्या मुस्लिम
India News

ट्रेनों में भरकर भारी संख्या में परिवार सहित केरल पहुंच रहे हैं रोहिंग्या, पुलिस अलर्ट 

30 सितंबर 2018

Center government did not order to me for leave financial powers: Kiran Bedi
India News

वित्तीय शक्तियां छोड़ने के लिए केंद्र सरकार ने मुझे कोई आदेश नहीं दिया: किरण बेदी

30 सितंबर 2018

Bombay Highcourt acked CBI that why they are not interrogating Anna Hazare as a witness
India News

पवनराजे हत्याकांड : बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट ने पूछा, अन्ना हजारे से पूछताछ क्यों नहीं चाहती सीबीआई?

30 सितंबर 2018

