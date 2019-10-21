महाराष्ट्र चुनाव: स्मृति ईरानी ने किया मतदान, 93 वर्षीय सेवानिवृत सैन्य अधिकारी की तारीफ की

Union Minister Smriti Irani after casting her vote: Today's hero is Khanna ji (man standing next to her),he had served in Army. He is 93 & came out to vote. It is an inspiration,request people to come out and vote,if at 93 he can vote,who is stopping you?#MaharashtraAssemblyPolls https://t.co/56MkPFUeuk pic.twitter.com/Cy1x8Ioofu— ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने तमिलनाडु के महाबलीपुरम में चीनी राष्ट्रपति शी चिनफिंग के साथ अनौपचारिक बातचीत के दौरान समुद्र किनारे बैठकर कविता लिखी थी। जिसका तमिल अनुवाद उन्होंने रविवार को अपने ट्वीटर पर शेयर किया है।
21 अक्टूबर 2019