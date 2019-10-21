शहर चुनें

महाराष्ट्र चुनाव: स्मृति ईरानी ने किया मतदान, 93 वर्षीय सेवानिवृत सैन्य अधिकारी की तारीफ की

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Mon, 21 Oct 2019 01:53 PM IST
मतदान करने के बाद स्मृति ईरानी
मतदान करने के बाद स्मृति ईरानी - फोटो : ANI
केंद्रीय मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी ने मुंबई में स्थित एक पोलिंग बूथ पर मतदान किया। मतदान करने के बाद उन्होंने सेना से सेवानिवृत एक अधिकारी की जमकर तारीफ की। 
स्मृति ईरानी ने कहा कि आज के नायक खन्ना जी हैं, उन्होंने सेना में सेवा की थी। वह 93 वर्ष के हैं और मतदान करने के लिए बाहर आए हैं। यह बाकी लोगों के लिए एक प्रेरणा है, लोगों से अनुरोध है कि बाहर आएं और वोट करें। उन्होंने कहा कि अगर 93 साल के व्यक्ति मतदान कर सकते हैं तो आपको कौन रोक रहा है?



 
