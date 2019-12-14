शहर चुनें

महाराष्ट्र: सीएम ठाकरे ने जयंत पाटिल और भुजबल के विभागों में किया फेरबदल 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Sat, 14 Dec 2019 07:44 PM IST
उद्धव ठाकरे
उद्धव ठाकरे - फोटो : ANI
महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे ने आज दो कैबिनेट मंत्रियों के पोर्टफोलियो में बदलाव किया है। जयंत पाटिल को जल संसाधन व खंडीय विकास और छगन भुजबल को खाद्य एवं नागरिक आपूर्ति, अल्पसंख्यक विकास एवं कल्याण का मंत्रालय सौंपा गया है। 
वहीं, उद्धव ठाकरे ने आज गृह मंत्री एकनाथ शिंदे के साथ पुलिस कमिश्नर संजय बर्वे और दूसरे पुलिस अधिकारियों के साथ मुंबई पुलिस मुख्यालय में बैठक की। 




 
