Home ›   India News ›   Maharashtra Cabinet today approved a proposal to extend the age limit for the retirement of Health Department officials

बड़ा फैसला: महाराष्ट्र में बढ़ाई गई स्वास्थ्य अधिकारियों की सेवानिवृत्ति आयु सीमा, अब 62 की उम्र में होंगे रिटायर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Published by: संजीव कुमार झा Updated Wed, 14 Jul 2021 06:54 PM IST

सार

महाराष्ट्र में स्वास्थ्य अधिकारियों की सेवानिवृत्ति आयु सीमा को 61 वर्ष से बढ़ाकर 62 वर्ष कर दी गई है। 
Rajesh Tope
Rajesh Tope - फोटो : ANI

विस्तार

महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने बुधवार को बड़ा फैसला लेते हुए स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारियों के हक में बड़ा फैसला लिया है। इसके तहत इन अधिकारियों की सेवानिवृत्ति आयु सीमा को 61 वर्ष से बढ़ाकर 62 वर्ष कर दी गई है। राज्य के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री राजेश टोपे ने इसकी जानकारी दी है। 
india news national retirement maharashtra cabinet rajesh tope
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

