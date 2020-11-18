शहर चुनें
महाराष्ट्र: पुलिस हिरासत में लिए गए भाजपा विधायक राम कदम और उनके समर्थक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Wed, 18 Nov 2020 10:06 AM IST
भाजपा विधायक राम कदम (फाइल फोटो)
भाजपा विधायक राम कदम (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
महाराष्ट्र में भाजपा विधायक राम कदम और उनके समर्थकों को पुलिस ने मुंबई में उनके आवास के बाहर से हिरासत में ले लिया। वे पालघर में हुई घटना को लेकर 'जन आक्रोश यात्रा' निकाल रहे थे। उनकी मांग है कि पालघर भीड़ हिंसा की जांच सीबीआई से करवाई जाए।
इसके अलावा उन्होंने अपने ट्विटर से ट्वीट कर पूछा है कि महाराष्ट्र सरकार किस-किस आवाज को दबाने की कोशिश करेगी। उन्होंने लिखा, 'हमें पालघर जाने से महाराष्ट्र सरकार रोक रही है। किस-किस आवाज को दबोचने की कोशिश करोगे?'
