शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Maharashtra About 15 huts gutted in fire that broke out in Pune due to gas cylinder blast

महाराष्ट्र: पुणे की झुग्गी बस्ती में लगी आग, करीब 30 झुग्गियां जलकर हुईं खाक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पुणे Updated Thu, 19 Mar 2020 10:08 AM IST
विज्ञापन
झुग्गी बस्ती में लगी आग
झुग्गी बस्ती में लगी आग - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
पुणे में बुधवार देर रात एक झुग्गी बस्ती इलाके में आग लगने से करीब 30 झुग्गियां जलकर खाक हो गईं हैं। दमकल विभाग के एक अधिकारी ने बताया कि हादसा वडारवाडी इलाके में हुआ। फिलहाल किसी के हताहत होने की कोई खबर नहीं है।
विज्ञापन


अधिकारी ने कहा, 'आग देर रात करीब दो बजे लगी। आग लगने की जानकारी मिलने के बाद दमकल विभाग की गाड़ियों को मौके पर भेजा गया। आग पर काबू पाने में करीब एक घंटे से अधिक समय लगा। आग लगने के दौरान कई सिलेंडरों में भी विस्फोट हो गया।'
अपने व अपने परिवार के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य के लिए महाकालेश्वर में कराएं 1.25 लाख महामृत्युंजय का सामूहिक जाप
Buy Now
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
maharashtra fire huts gutted in fire cylinder blast fire tenders

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

coronavirus
India News

कोरोना वायरस LIVE: महाराष्ट्र पर सबसे ज्यादा असर, 45 चपेट में, देश में 152 संक्रमित

19 मार्च 2020

अमेरिका के सैन डियागो में वैक्सीन पर शोध करते वैज्ञानिक
World

वैज्ञानिकों ने किया दावा, प्रयोगशाला से नहीं बल्कि प्रकृति से पनपा कोरोना वायरस

19 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
लोकसभा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

लोकसभा में उठी जनसंख्या नियंत्रण कानून की मांग, दो से ज्यादा बच्चे वालों की छीनी जाएं सभी सुविधाएं

19 मार्च 2020

निर्भया का दोषी अक्षय कुमार सिंह
India News

निर्भया मामला : अक्षय की विधवा बनकर नहीं जीना चाहती पत्नी, तलाक के लिए बुलाया बिहार

19 मार्च 2020

Nirbhaya Case
Delhi NCR

फांसी टलवाने के लिए निर्भया के दोषियों की नई तिकड़म, तिहाड़ प्रशासन को नोटिस, आज सुनवाई

19 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
कोरोना से बचने के लिए मास्क लगाए लोग
India News

कोरोना : सभी परीक्षाएं रद्द, आज रात आठ बजे देश को संबोधित करेंगे प्रधानमंत्री मोदी

19 मार्च 2020

मध्यप्रदेश विधानसभा
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश संकट : आज फिर होगी सुनवाई, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने विधानसभा स्पीकर पर उठाए सवाल

19 मार्च 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

Coronavirus: गोमूत्र सेवन कर एक शख्स बीमार, आयोजन करने वाला भाजपा नेता गिरफ्तार

19 मार्च 2020

Bollywood
Bollywood

तनुश्री दत्ता का जन्मदिन और निर्भया के दोषियों पर भड़कीं रवीना टंडन, पांच खबरें

19 मार्च 2020

सफदरजंग अस्पताल
Delhi NCR

कोरोना वायरस संदिग्ध ने सफदरजंग अस्पताल से कूदकर दी जान, ऑस्ट्रेलिया से आज ही लौटा था

18 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited