Maharashtra : 1101 Hindu couples tied knot at a mass wedding

महाराष्ट्र : सामूहिक विवाह समारोह में 1101 हिंदू जोड़ों ने थामा एक-दूसरे का हाथ

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, ठाणे Updated Sun, 17 Feb 2019 07:32 PM IST
Maharashtra : 1101 Hindu couples tied knot at a mass wedding
महाराष्ट्र के ठाणे में आज आयोजित हुए एक सामूहिक विवाह समारोह में 1101 हिंदू जोड़ों ने एक-दूसरे का हाथ थामा। इस कार्यक्रम का आयोजन कपिल पाटिल फाउंडेशन और हिंदू सेवा संघ की ओर से कराया गया था।
बिजय सोनकर शास्त्री
India News

भाजपा नेता की चेतावनी- एक हजार कब्रें खोदकर रखे पाक, जल्द लगेगा लाशों का अंबार

17 फरवरी 2019

Pulwama Terror Attack is indirect war against India : RSS
India News

पुलवामा हमला भारत के खिलाफ अप्रत्यक्ष युद्ध, रोज शहीद हो रहे हैं जवान : आरएसएस

17 फरवरी 2019

उमर अब्दुल्ला (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कश्मीर महज जमीन का एक टुकड़ा नहीं है, यह लोगों से मुकम्मल होता है : उमर अब्दुल्ला

17 फरवरी 2019

जम्मू कश्मीर में 20 साल में सबसे बड़ा आतंकी हमला, विस्तृत कवरेज यहां पढ़ें
Pulwama Exclusive

जम्मू कश्मीर में 20 साल में सबसे बड़ा आतंकी हमला, विस्तृत कवरेज यहां पढ़ें
अमित शाह
India News

अमित शाह ने फूंका असम में चुनावी बिगुल, कहा- असम को दूसरा कश्मीर नहीं बनने देंगे

17 फरवरी 2019

muslims protest kotdwar
Dehradun

#Pulwama: जवानों की शहादत पर सड़कों पर उतरा मुस्लिम सुमदाय, लगाए पाकिस्तान मुर्दाबाद के नारे, देखिए...

17 फरवरी 2019

Bollywood

नीना गुप्ता शादी से पहले मां बनकर हुई थीं परेशान, बोलीं- 'लड़कियों कभी पब्लिक में अपने BF के साथ...'

17 फरवरी 2019

neena gupta
neena gupta
Neena Gupta
चंडीगढ़ में मेरा वो मतलब नहीं था का मंचन करते हुए अनुपम खेर
Bollywood

नीना गुप्ता शादी से पहले मां बनकर हुई थीं परेशान, बोलीं- 'लड़कियों कभी पब्लिक में अपने BF के साथ...'

17 फरवरी 2019

मोक्ष और अभय की कामना को पूर्ण करने के लिए शिवरात्रि पर ज्योतिर्लिंग काशी विश्वनाथ मंदिर में करवाएं विशेष शिव पूजा
ज्योतिष समाधान

मोक्ष और अभय की कामना को पूर्ण करने के लिए शिवरात्रि पर ज्योतिर्लिंग काशी विश्वनाथ मंदिर में करवाएं विशेष शिव पूजा
maharashtra thane mass marriage ceremony सामूहिक विवाह kapil foundation hindu seva sangh
Party politics dominated all-party meeting on the Pulwama terror attack
India News

पुलवामा हमले पर सर्वदलीय बैठक में भी हावी रही ‘दलीय राजनीति’

17 फरवरी 2019

गुर्जर आंदोलन
Delhi NCR

गुर्जर आरक्षण आंदोलन खत्म, रेलवे ने बहाल की सभी ट्रेन सेवा

17 फरवरी 2019

अंतिम विदाई
Meerut

#Pulwama: आतंकी हमले पर जनरल वीके सिंह का बड़ा बयान, बताया कैसे लिया जाएगा बदला

17 फरवरी 2019

Prayagraj

Kumbh Mela 2019: माघी पूर्णिमा स्नान पर्व पर चलेंगी 49 स्पेशल ट्रेनें, ढाई हजार बसें

17 फरवरी 2019

एंटबॉट
World

वैज्ञानिकों ने विकसित किया बिना जीपीएस के चलने वाला पहला रोबोट

15 फरवरी 2019

अन्ना हजारे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अन्ना हजारे की बिगड़ी तबीयत, अस्पताल में भर्ती, हालत में हो रहा सुधार

15 फरवरी 2019

sbi
India News

एसबीआई रिपोर्ट: चलन में नकदी बढ़ी पर आर्थिक गतिविधियां नहीं

15 फरवरी 2019

Either money orders are not reaching or reaching late, Postal department is losing its image
India News

मनीऑर्डर नहीं या देरी से पहुंचने पर पहचान खो रहा डाक विभाग

15 फरवरी 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

16वीं लोकसभा के अंतिम दिन सदन में भंग हुई भाषा की मर्यादा

14 फरवरी 2019

अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल सरकार के चार वर्ष: इन चार बड़े विवादों से गरमाई रही राजनीति

14 फरवरी 2019

Ex RAW Chief Vikram Sood
India News

पुलवामा अटैक पर बोले रॉ के पूर्व चीफ विक्रम सूद- सुरक्षा में हुई चूक, तभी हुआ हमला

देश की खुफिया एजेंसी रॉ के पूर्व चीफ विक्रम सूद ने कहा है कि पुलवामा हमले के पीछे सुरक्षा में चूक भी एक वजह है।

17 फरवरी 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी-ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया
India News

क्या गुना से चुनाव लड़ेंगे पीएम मोदी! प्रभात झा के बयान से कयासबाजी हुई तेज

17 फरवरी 2019

सी शिवचंद्रन को श्रद्धांजलि देते पिता और बेटा
India News

पुलवामा आतंकी हमला: पिता की यूनिफॉर्म पहनकर 2 साल के बेटे ने किया सैल्यूट

17 फरवरी 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

सेना के लिए बनाए जा रहे ऐसे कपड़े, चाकू-छुरी और पत्थरों के 'वार' को करेगा बेकार

17 फरवरी 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक से डरा पाकिस्तान, एलओसी से खाली कराए आतंकी ठिकाने

17 फरवरी 2019

सीआरपीएफ के जवान
India News

पुलवामा हमले के बाद कश्मीरियों ने की धमकी की शिकायत, सीआरपीएफ बनी मददगार

17 फरवरी 2019

मसूद अजहर
India News

पुलवामा आतंकी हमले के बाद अजहर पर इस तरह विकल्प तलाश रहा है चीन

17 फरवरी 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

कर्मचारियों ने की पुलवामा हमले की तारीफ, कंपनी ने थमाया नोटिस

17 फरवरी 2019

अपहरण(सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
India News

भाजपा नेता की बेटी का अपहरण, विरोध में टीएमसी विधायक की कार पर हमला

17 फरवरी 2019

IED Defusion
India News

जम्मू-कश्मीर में दूसरा आईईडी ब्लास्ट, आर्मी के मेजर शहीद, दो जवान घायल

16 फरवरी 2019

पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ एक और सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक, पाकिस्तानी आयात पर भारत ने लगाया 200% शुल्क

भारत ने पाकिस्तान को एक और झटका दिया है। भारत ने कूटनीतिक मोर्चे पर आर्थिक घेराबंदी करते हुए पाकिस्तान से होने वाले आयात पर 200 फीसदी का भारी भरकम शुल्क थोप दिया।

17 फरवरी 2019

पुलवामा हमला 3:08

पुलवामा हमले के बाद सरकार का बड़ा एक्शन,वापस ली अलगाववादियों की सुरक्षा

17 फरवरी 2019

इंडिया न्यूज 1:52

देखिए कैसे पाकिस्तान को सता रहा सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक का डर, खाली कराए सभी आतंकी ठिकाने

17 फरवरी 2019

पुलवामा अटैक 1:52

देखिए कैसे पुलवामा हमले के विरोध में एक हुआ पक्ष-विपक्ष

17 फरवरी 2019

श्रद्धांजलि 1:05

पुलवामा हमला: ट्रांसजेंडर्स ने दी नम आंखों से शहीद जवानों को श्रद्धांजलि

17 फरवरी 2019

राज ठाकरे
India News

पुलवामा हमला: राज ठाकरे की चेतावनी के बाद यूट्यूब से हटा पाकिस्तानी गायक का गाना

17 फरवरी 2019

मसूद अजहर
India News

पाकिस्तान के अस्पताल से अजहर ने दिए थे पुलवामा आतंकी हमले के निर्देश

17 फरवरी 2019

स्नेहा प्रमाण पत्र प्राप्त करते हुए
India News

'नो कास्ट-नो रिलिजन' प्रमाणपत्र पाने वाली देश की पहली महिला बनीं स्नेहा, 9 साल किया संघर्ष

17 फरवरी 2019

India hikes customs duty to 200 percent on goods imported from Pakistan
India News

3400 करोड़ रुपये के पाकिस्तानी आयात पर भारत ने लगाया 200% शुल्क

17 फरवरी 2019

Voters
India News

जानना जरूरी | क्यों भारत में आम चुनाव पूरे विश्व के लिए होते हैं खास?

17 फरवरी 2019

रजनीकांत
India News

लोकसभा चुनाव नहीं लड़ेंगे रजनीकांत, फोटो के इस्तेमाल पर दी चेतावनी

17 फरवरी 2019

