Maharashtra: 1101 Hindu couples tied knot at a mass wedding organised by Kapil Patil Foundation and Hindu Seva Sangh (Maharashtra) in Thane today. pic.twitter.com/NIkLoVocjT— ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
देश की खुफिया एजेंसी रॉ के पूर्व चीफ विक्रम सूद ने कहा है कि पुलवामा हमले के पीछे सुरक्षा में चूक भी एक वजह है।
17 फरवरी 2019