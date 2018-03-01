शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   Madras High Court grants two weeks parole to convict Ravichandran in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case

राजीव गांधी के हत्यारे को मद्रास हाईकोर्ट की मदुरै बेंच ने दी पैरोल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 01 Mar 2018 01:26 PM IST
Madras High Court grants two weeks parole to convict Ravichandran in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case
राजीव गांधी
पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री राजीव गांधी की हत्या के मामले में मद्रास हाईकोर्ट की मदुरै बेंच ने बड़ा फैसला किया है। बेंच ने हत्या के अपराधी रविचंद्रन को 2 हफ्तों की पैरोल दी है। आपको बता दें कि 21 मई 1991 को राजीव गांधी की तमिलनाडु के श्रीपेंरबदूर में एक धमाके में मौत हो गई थी।
 


तीस साल की एक नाटी, काली और गठीली लड़की चंदन का एक हार ले कर भारत के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री राजीव गांधी की तरफ बढ़ी थी, जैसे ही वो उनके पैर छूने के लिए झुकी, कानों को बहरा कर देने वाला धमाका हुआ था। इस मामले के मुख्य अभियुक्त शिवरासन और उसके साथियों ने गिरफ्तार होने से पहले साइनाइड खा लिया था।

राजीव की राजनीति में कोई रूचि नहीं थी, वह एक एयरलाइन में पायलट की नौकरी करते थे। इमरजेंसी के बाद जब इन्दिरा गांधी को सत्ता छोड़नी पड़ी थी, तब कुछ समय के लिए राजीव परिवार के साथ विदेश में रहने चले गए थे। 

1980 में छोटे भाई संजय गांधी की एक हवाई जहाज दुर्घटना में मौत के बाद इंदिरा को सहयोग देने के लिए 1982 में राजीव गांधी राजनीति में आए और 31 अक्टूबर 1984 में आतंकवादियों द्वारा तत्कालीन प्रधानमंत्री इन्दिरा गांधी की हत्या किए जाने के बाद भारत के प्रधानमंत्री बने थे। 

RELATED

madras high court parole ravichandran rajiv gandhi

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Virat Kohli will host a special screening of Anushka Sharma film Pari
Bollywood

अनुष्का के करियर में 'विराट' की एंट्री,'परी' के रिलीज से पहले करेंगे ये धमाल

1 मार्च 2018

Rajkumar Santoshi says had gone to Nanavati Hospital for a routine check
Bollywood

कार्डियक अरेस्ट की वजह से ये फिल्ममेकर हुआ था अस्पताल में भर्ती, अब सामने आकर दिया बड़ा बयान

1 मार्च 2018

anushak sharma new look of her film sui dhaga
Bollywood

एक बार फिर अनुष्का शर्मा ने अपने देहाती लुक से सबको चौंकाया, विराट होंगे क्लीन बोल्ड

1 मार्च 2018

Jacqueline Fernandez searching for a new house in Mumbai after wrapping Race 3 shoot in Bangkok
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी की प्रेयर मीट पर हंसती पाई गईं थी जैकलीन, अब छोड़ना चाहती हैं अपना घर

1 मार्च 2018

last video viral of superstar sridevi prayer meet
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी के प्रेयर मीट के आखिरी वीडियो ने हर किसी को रुलाया, आप भी जरूर देखें

1 मार्च 2018

Jackie Shroff statement on Disha Patani will surprise you
Bollywood

बेटे की गर्लफ्रेंड के बारे में ये है जैकी श्रॉफ की राय, दिशा पाटनी को लग सकता है बुरा

1 मार्च 2018

Arjun Kapoor participates in last rites of step mother Sridevi, carries bier on shoulder
Bollywood

पुरानी बातें भूलकर बेटे अर्जुन कपूर ने सौतेली मां श्रीदेवी को दिया कंधा, देखें वायरल हो रहा वीडियो

1 मार्च 2018

Know about viral video of sridevi rebirth
Weird Stories

जानें श्रीदेवी के पुनर्जन्म का दावा करने वाले वीडियो का वायरल सच

1 मार्च 2018

arjun jhanvi and khusi kapoor along with sridevi in her last journey
Bollywood

VIDEO: अंतिम संस्कार से पहले मां को निहारती रह गईं जाह्नवी-खुशी, अर्जुन कपूर कंधा देने सबसे आगे आए

1 मार्च 2018

Bigg Boss ex contestant Arshi Khan will do the dance in the serial Ishq Mein Marjawan
Television

बिग बॉस की एक्स कंटेस्टेंट को मिला बड़ा रोल, सनी लियोनी के गाने से पानी में लगाएंगी आग

1 मार्च 2018

Most Read

NDA Government purchase Rafale fighter less than UPA government Deal
India News

राफेल डील: 2007 की तुलना में 2016 में हुआ सस्ता सौदा?

राफेल डील को लेकर मोदी सरकार विपक्ष के निशाने पर है। कांग्रेस इस डील पर लगातार सवाल उठा रही है। लेकिन सरकार के सूत्र ने दावा किया है कि इस डील में किसी तरह की अनियमितता नहीं हुई है।

1 मार्च 2018

Rahul Gandhi Said, Ego And Misrule defeated, hope won
India News

MP फतह के बाद राहुल का करारा वार- उम्मीद की जीत हुई, अहंकार और कुशासन हारा

1 मार्च 2018

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said would not attend Lokpal meeting as special invitee
India News

कांग्रेस नेता मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे ने पीएम मोदी को लोकपाल चयन पर कही यह बड़ी बात

1 मार्च 2018

PM Modi Said, All the religions of the world have flourished in India
India News

जॉर्डन नरेश बोले- मुस्लिम या किसी धर्म के खिलाफ नहीं हमारी मुहिम, आतंकवाद से है लड़ाई

1 मार्च 2018

summer effect IMD says average of temperature from march to may will likely to be above normal
India News

मार्च से मई के बीच जमकर झुलसाएगी गर्मी, आधे से ज्यादा देश पर पड़ेगा असर

1 मार्च 2018

kanchipuram Shankaracharya Jayendra Saraswati Mahasamadhi Live Update
India News

कांची कामकोटि मठ: शंकराचार्य जयेंद्र सरस्वती को दी गई महासमाधि, लाखों लोगों ने किये दर्शन

1 मार्च 2018

summer scare in bengaluru department receive sixty snake rescue calls a day
India News

गर्मी के कहर से सांप हुए परेशान, लोगों के घरों में लगे घुसने

1 मार्च 2018

PF department will give at least 2.5 lakhs on the accidental death of the employee
India News

कर्मचारी की मौत पर पीएफ विभाग देगा कम से कम 2.5 लाख, नई व्यवस्था लागू

1 मार्च 2018

government is planning seized assets of loan defaulters who flee from nation like nirav modi
India News

भगोड़े कारोबारियों पर कसेगा शिकंजा, संपत्तियों को जब्त करने की तैयारी में सरकार

1 मार्च 2018

karnataka chief electoral officer said that evm can not be tampered
India News

EVM से नहीं की जा सकती छेड़छाड़- कर्नाटक चुनाव आयुक्त

1 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: भाई नरेंद्र मोदी से होली खेलने वृंदावन से दिल्ली पहुंचीं उनकी ये बहनें

पूरा देश रंगों के त्यौहार होली के लिए तैयारियों में जुटा है। ऐसे में वृंदावन से कुछ विधवा महिलाएं रंग और गुलाल के साथ दिल्ली पहुंची। पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी के साथ होली खेलने की तमन्ना लिए ये महिलाएं पीएमओ पहुंचीं।

1 मार्च 2018

PM NARENDRA MODI SPEAKS ON ISLAMIC HERITAGE IN NEW DELHI 9:19

इस्लामिक कांफ्रेंस में बोले पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी, कहा भारत के पालने में पले-बढ़े हैं सभी धर्म

1 मार्च 2018

LSR College students express their shock over semen-filled balloon thrown on a student 1:41

VIDEO: होली से पहले लड़कियों से ये करते हैं दिल्लीवाले

1 मार्च 2018

SSC aspirants protest against alleged mass cheating, demand CBI investigation 2:23

पेपर लीक मामले में सीबीआई जांच के लिए आंदोलन पर उतरे छात्र

1 मार्च 2018

Jitan Ram Manjhi joins RJD-led grand alliances 0:41

लालू के बेटे की चाल, नीतीश कुमार को ऐसे दिया झटका!

1 मार्च 2018

Recommended

Madras High court approves Karti Chidambaram's foreign tour
India News

HC ने कार्ति चिदंबरम के विदेश दौरे को मंजूरी दी, लुकआउट सर्कुलर का कर रहे हैं सामना

17 फरवरी 2018

Madras High Court allows prisoner to leave for 2 weeks to produce babies
India News

बच्चा पैदा करने के लिए मद्रास हाईकोर्ट ने कैदी को दी छुट्टी, कहा-संबंध स्थापित करना एक अधिकार

25 जनवरी 2018

madras HC says gadgets should be given to women for fighting sexual harassment
India News

यौन हिंसा से निपटने को महिलाओं को गैजेट देने पर विचार करे सरकार

17 दिसंबर 2017

madras high court: register case against kamal haasan if there is any Serious crime
Bollywood

हिंदू आतंकवाद पर टिप्पणी कर फंसे कमल हासन, HC के आदेश के बाद दर्ज हो सकता है मुकदमा

24 नवंबर 2017

woman held Jail on Commenting against Madras High Court judge on Facebook
India News

मद्रास हाईकोर्ट के जज के खिलाफ महिला ने फेसबुक पर किया कमेंट, हुई जेल

22 नवंबर 2017

after madras HC upheld 2 year jail term of Sasikala husband now he admitted to hospital
India News

हाईकोर्ट ने सजा सुनाई तो शशिकला के पति हुए बीमार, अस्पताल में भर्ती

18 नवंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.