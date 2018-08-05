शहर चुनें

21 हजार से अधिक गैर जमानती वारंट लंबित रहने की स्थिति चिंताजनक : हाईकोर्ट 

एजेंसी, चेन्नई Updated Sun, 05 Aug 2018 05:14 AM IST
madras high court
madras high court
मद्रास हाईकोर्ट ने राज्य के 13 जिलों में आपराधिक अदालतों द्वारा जारी 21129 गैर जमानती वारंट के लंबित रहने पर निराशा जताई है। कोर्ट ने इस स्थिति को चिंताजनक करार दिया और डीजीपी को जल्द से जल्द इन वारंटों पर अमल लाने के लिए तत्काल कदम उठाने का निर्देश दिया।
जस्टिस डी कृष्णकुमार ने कहा कि गैर जमानती वारंट करीब 4 से 6 साल से लंबित हैं जिसके चलते अदालतों में आपराधिक मामलों के लंबित रहने की संख्या बढ़ रही है। यदि ऐसे ही स्थिति बनी रही तो जल्द न्याय देने का उद्देश्य ही खत्म हो जाएगा। 

