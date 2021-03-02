गीतकार प्रसून जोशी के पिता देवेंद्र कुमार जोशी का 85 वर्ष की उम्र में निधन

A deep sense of loss and sadness on my beloved father Shri Devendra Kumar Joshi’s sudden demise.
85 years of life ,led with discipline , honesty and deep commitment. An inexplicable void. Prayers for the eternal peace for his beautiful soul 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/QaUEuKZVTs— Prasoon Joshi (@prasoonjoshi_) March 1, 2021
