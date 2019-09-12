कांगों में तैनात भारतीय सेना के लेफ्टिनेंट कर्नल गौरव सोलंकी लापता, सर्च ऑपरेशन जारी

Army sources: Lt Col Gaurav Solanki of the Indian Army posted with the India contingent in the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in the Demoratic Republic of Congo has been missing since Saturday afternoon after he went kayaking in lake Kivu. The search operations are still on. pic.twitter.com/n7FVdztI3d— ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2019
पाकिस्तान के साथ जारी गतिरोध के बीच नई दिल्ली में भारतीय रक्षा मंत्रालय द्वारा आयोजित शंघाई सहयोग संगठन (SCO) के पहले सैन्य सहयोग में पाकिस्तानी प्रतिनिधिमंडल शामिल नहीं हुआ।
12 सितंबर 2019