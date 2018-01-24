Biju Janata Dal President Naveen Patnaik suspends Baijayant Panda from the primary membership of party with immediate effect on grounds of 'anti-party activities'. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/H9dBiABIjY

*I'm shocked at this news

*Very very sad @Naveen_Odisha didn't see thru the conspiracy agnst me led by an IAS ofcr now controlling th party

*I vehemently deny the allegations agnst me, they are entirely false & baseless

*I will pray to Jagannath for guidance b4 i respond further