Biju Janata Dal President Naveen Patnaik suspends Baijayant Panda from the primary membership of party with immediate effect on grounds of 'anti-party activities'. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/H9dBiABIjY— ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2018
*I'm shocked at this news— Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) January 24, 2018
*Very very sad @Naveen_Odisha didn't see thru the conspiracy agnst me led by an IAS ofcr now controlling th party
*I vehemently deny the allegations agnst me, they are entirely false & baseless
*I will pray to Jagannath for guidance b4 i respond further
24 जनवरी 2018
