Lok Sabha adjourned for the day.— ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2018
Aaj kal desh ko Congress se loktantra ke baare mein pravachan sunna pad raha hai. Main unse yahi kehna chahunga ki hum charcha karne ko tayaar hain Banking scam ke baare mein: Union Minister Ananth Kumar. pic.twitter.com/9mlsqH4CAV— ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2018
राजीव गांधी की हत्या के मामले में दिए गए राहुल गांधी के बयान पर बीजेपी नेता सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी ने निशाना साधा है। एएनआई के मुताबिक स्वामी ने कहा कि पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री राजीव गांधी की हत्या की जांच होनी चाहिए।
12 मार्च 2018