लोकसभा के मानसून सत्र में 167 फीसदी हुआ कामकाज, जो अपने आप में ऐतिहासिकः ओम बिरला

बता दें कि कोरोना संकट के कारण संसद का मानसून सत्र बुधवार को अपने निर्धारित समय से करीब आठ दिन पहले अनिश्चितकाल के लिए स्थगित हो गया। सत्र में कटौती के बावजूद संसद के दोनों सदनों में कई विधेयकों को पारित किया गया। राज्यसभा और लोकसभा दोनों सदनों ने लगातार दस दिनों तक काम किया।
The #MonsoonSession held recently amid COVID-19 pandemic was a challenging one, but India's democracy is strong and people have faith in it: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla pic.twitter.com/MCy0S32BCT— ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.