Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla convenes all party meeting on November 17 winter session to begin from 18

लोकसभा अध्यक्ष ने बुलाई सर्वदलीय बैठक, 18 से शुरु होगा शीतकालीन सत्र

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 15 Nov 2019 02:43 PM IST
लोकसभा स्पीकर ओम बिड़ला
लोकसभा स्पीकर ओम बिड़ला - फोटो : ANI
संसद के शीतकालीन सत्र से पहले लोकसभा अध्यक्ष ओम बिड़ला ने 17 नवंबर को सर्वदलीय बैठक बुलाई है। बता दें कि संसद का शीतकालीन सत्र 18 नवंबर से शुरू हो रहा है। 
राम मंदिर ट्रस्ट बिल
India News

राम मंदिर निर्माण ट्रस्ट के लिए संसद के शीतकालीन सत्र में लाया जा सकता है बिल

14 नवंबर 2019

उपराष्ट्रपति एम. वेंकैया नायडू
India News

शीतकालीन सत्र को लेकर वेंकैया नायडू ने 17 नवंबर को बुलाई सर्वदलीय बैठक

12 नवंबर 2019

Shashi Tharoor
World

थरूर ने कहा-हम अपने मसले सुलझा लेंगे, सीमा पार से दखल की जरूरत नहीं

17 अक्टूबर 2019

रूपा गांगुली
India News

कॉमनवेल्थ कॉन्फ्रेंस में भी पाक को करारा जवाब, भारत ने कहा- वहां सैन्य शासन ही परंपरा

29 सितंबर 2019

लोकसभा स्पीकर ओम बिरला
Lucknow

लखनऊ में संसदीय सम्मेलन का उद्धाटन करेंगे लोकसभा अध्यक्ष ओम बिड़ला, तैयारियां शुरू

18 सितंबर 2019

om birla kapil sibal
India News

ओम बिरला ने कहा- ब्राह्मणों का स्थान ऊंचा, तो सिब्बल ने कसा तंज, ट्विटर पर चर्चा- असली ब्राह्मण कौन

11 सितंबर 2019

winter session om birla
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

भारत बनाम बांग्लादेश
Cricket News

LIVE INDvBAN: मयंक अग्रवाल ने आठवें टेस्ट में दूसरा दोहरा शतक, 400 रन की ओर भारत

15 नवंबर 2019

उद्धव ठाकरे-शरद पवार-सोनिया गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र UPDATE: पवार ने कहा- गठबंधन की बनेगी सरकार, मुलाकात के लिए राज्यपाल से वक्त मांगा

15 नवंबर 2019

deepika padukone
Bollywood

शादी की पहली सालगिरह पर रणवीर के साथ स्वर्ण मंदिर पहुंचीं दीपिका, सिर पर पल्लू डाले आईं नजर

15 नवंबर 2019

Vodafone Idea Bharti Airtel can be closed users to be affected due to this
Corporate

बंद हो सकती हैं तीन बड़ी टेलीकॉम कंपनियां, 70 करोड़ से अधिक ग्राहकों पर पड़ेगा असर

15 नवंबर 2019

जमाीन पर पड़े पांच-पांच सौ के नोटों के टुकड़े
Agra

किसान ने चोरों के डर से छिपाकर रखे 41 हजार रुपये, टुकड़े-टुकड़े होकर हवा में उड़ गए

15 नवंबर 2019

Indian Army
India News

भारतीय सेना के लिए पिठ्ठू बैग बनाएगी यह बड़ी कंपनी, रक्षा मंत्रालय के साथ हुआ करार

15 नवंबर 2019

वीवीएस लक्ष्मण-गौतम गंभीर
Cricket News

भारतीय क्रिकेटर्स की जुबां पर चढ़ा इंदौरी पोहे-जलेबी का स्वाद, बोले- दिन की शानदार शुरुआत

15 नवंबर 2019

geeta mali
Bollywood

फिल्म इंडस्ट्री की मशहूर सिंगर गीता की हादसे में मौत, अमेरिका में शो के बाद लौट रही थी घर

15 नवंबर 2019

ब्रिटिश शाही परिवार
Education

भारत में प्रिंस चार्ल्स: जानें दुनिया के सबसे चर्चित शाही परिवार के अजीब नियम

15 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Religion

अगर नौकरी जाने का सता रहा है डर तो इन उपायों को आजमाएं

15 नवंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

प्रदूषण: सुप्रीम कोर्ट सख्त, कहा- केंद्र तैयार करे एयर प्यूरिफाइंग टावर लगाने का खाका

अदालत ने केंद्र सरकार को निर्देश दिए कि वह प्रदूषण की बढ़ती समस्या से निपटने के लिए दिल्ली में अलग-अलग स्थानों पर एयर प्यूरिफाइंग टावर लगाने का खाका तैयार करे।

15 नवंबर 2019

उद्धव ठाकरे-शरद पवार-सोनिया गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र UPDATE: पवार ने कहा- गठबंधन की बनेगी सरकार, मुलाकात के लिए राज्यपाल से वक्त मांगा

15 नवंबर 2019

CONCEPT
India News

भारत क्यों बन गया दुनिया का सबसे प्रदूषित देश

15 नवंबर 2019

पी चिदंबरम
India News

आईएनएक्स मीडिया मामला: चिदंबरम को झटका, दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट से नहीं मिली जमानत

15 नवंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

अपनी सरकार को बोलिए, सबरीमाला मामले में हमारे आदेश का पालन करें: सुप्रीम कोर्ट

15 नवंबर 2019

छापे में बरामद संपत्ति
India News

आंध्र प्रदेश: अभियंता के घर एंटी करप्शन ब्यूरो का छापा, चार करोड़ की संपत्ति जब्त

15 नवंबर 2019

राफेल को लेकर प्रदर्शन करते कांग्रेसी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

राफेल: राहुल से माफी चाहती है भाजपा, कांग्रेस मुख्यालय के बाहर करेगी प्रदर्शन

15 नवंबर 2019

Indian Army
India News

भारतीय सेना के लिए पिठ्ठू बैग बनाएगी यह बड़ी कंपनी, रक्षा मंत्रालय के साथ हुआ करार

15 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र
India News

महाराष्ट्र में शिवसेना का ही होगा मुख्यमंत्री, एनसीपी और कांग्रेस के साथ गठबंधन का रास्ता साफ

15 नवंबर 2019

जस्टिस रंजन गोगोई (फाइल फोटो)
India News

जस्टिस गोगोई के कामकाज का आज आखिरी दिन, देशभर के जजों को करेंगे संबोधित

15 नवंबर 2019

वोडाफोन-आइडिया, भारती एयरटेल ग्राहक ऐसे PORT कराएं अपना मोबाइल नंबर

खबर है कि टेलीकॉम कंपनियां वोडाफोन आइडिया और भारती एयरटेल बंद हो सकती हैं। ऐसे में इन कंपनियों के करोड़ों ग्राहकों को कई परेशानी हो सकती हैं। इस रिपोर्ट में जानिए कैसे आप मोबाइल पोर्टेबिलिटी कर संभावित दिक्कतों को कम कर सकते हैं।

15 नवंबर 2019

business and tech news including online game and railways food price change 2:39

ऑनलाइन गेम पर रोक और रेलवे में खाने-पीने के दाम बढ़ने समेत कारोबार और टेक की खबरें

15 नवंबर 2019

CONCEPT 3:34

भारत क्यों बन गया दुनिया का सबसे प्रदूषित देश

15 नवंबर 2019

संजय राउत 1:36

महाराष्ट्र: गठबंधन सरकार बनने का रास्ता साफ, संजय राउत ने दिया बयान

15 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र 2:17

महाराष्ट्र में शिवसेना का ही होगा मुख्यमंत्री, एनसीपी और कांग्रेस के साथ गठबंधन का रास्ता साफ

15 नवंबर 2019

मधु कोड़ा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मधु कोड़ा को झटका, झारखंड में चुनाव नहीं लड़ पाएंगे

15 नवंबर 2019

इसरो
India News

सैटेलाइट से मिलती है चक्रवात और ग्लेशियर से संबंधित सारी अहम जानकारी: के. कस्तूरीरंगन

15 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

कीमती सामान न मिलने पर पति या ब्वॉयफ्रेंड के सामने करता था सामूहिक दुष्कर्म, अरेस्ट

15 नवंबर 2019

अरुणाचल प्रदेश में रक्षामंत्री राजनाथ सिंह
India News

भारतीय और चीनी सेना सूझबूझ से ले रही काम, एलएसी पर शांति कायम: राजनाथ सिंह

15 नवंबर 2019

डीके शिवकुमार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने ईडी को लगाई फटकार, शिवकुमार मामले में दी थी चिदंबरम की दलील

15 नवंबर 2019

मालविंदर-शिविंदर सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

दाइची सांक्यो मामला: मलविंदर और शिविंदर को सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने अवमानना का दोषी पाया

15 नवंबर 2019

