महासंग्राम में बदल चुकी लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 की लड़ाई को लेकर राजनीतिक पार्टियां लगातार रैलियां, बैठकें, सम्मेलन और जनसभाएं कर रही हैं। भाजपा और कांग्रेस इस मामले में भी एक-दूसरे को कड़ी टक्कर दे रहे हैं। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और भाजपा अध्यक्ष अमित शाह की ताबड़तोड़ रैलियों के बाद अब कांग्रेस भी आक्रामक दिख रही है। राहुल गांधी और प्रियंका गांधी की भी जनसभाएं शुरू हो गई है।

आंध्र प्रदेश: जसेपा की पहली सूची जारी

Andhra Pradesh: Jana Sena Party (JSP) has announced its first list of 4 MP candidates and 32 MLA candidates for the forthcoming Lok Sabha & assembly elections in the state.