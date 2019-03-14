शहर चुनें

चुनावी हलचल LIVE: केरल में राहुल गांधी की रैली, आंध्र प्रदेश में जसेपा ने की उम्मीदवारों की घोषणा

चुनाव डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 14 Mar 2019 10:52 AM IST
Mahasangram Live
Mahasangram Live - फोटो : Amar Ujala
ख़बर सुनें
महासंग्राम में बदल चुकी लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 की लड़ाई को लेकर राजनीतिक पार्टियां लगातार रैलियां, बैठकें, सम्मेलन और जनसभाएं कर रही हैं। भाजपा और कांग्रेस इस मामले में भी एक-दूसरे को कड़ी टक्कर दे रहे हैं। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और भाजपा अध्यक्ष अमित शाह की ताबड़तोड़ रैलियों के बाद अब कांग्रेस भी आक्रामक दिख रही है। राहुल गांधी और प्रियंका गांधी की भी जनसभाएं शुरू हो गई है।

यहां पढ़ें दिनभर की राजनीतिक गतिविधियों का अपडेट--

आंध्र प्रदेश: जसेपा की पहली सूची जारी

आंध्र प्रदेश में जन सेना पार्टी ने लोकसभा और विधानसभा चुनावों के लिए उम्मीदवारों की पहली सूची जारी कर दी है। इस सूची में पार्टी ने चार लोकसभा सीटों और 32 विधानसभा सीटों के लिए उम्मीदवार घोषित किया है। आंध्र प्रदेश में लोकसभा और विधानसभा चुनाव साथ होने हैं। 





राहुल गांधी केरल दौरे पर
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी आज केरल दौरे पर हैं। कोझीकोड़ में शाम चार बजे वह एक जनसभा को संबोधित करेंगे। इससे पहले वह त्रिशुर में मछुआरों की समस्या पर संगठन के लोगों से बात करेंगे। 



 

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 राहुल गांधी कांग्रेस lok sabha elections 2019 election congress rally today bjp rally today rahul gandhi नरेंद्र मोदी अमित शाह narendra modi amit shah uttar pradesh ahmedabad election live updates priyanka gandhi sonia gandhi akhilesh yadav live news social media
कांग्रेस बूथ सम्मेलन में राहुल गांधी
India News

सात राज्यों के अलावा बड़े दल से चुनावी गठबंधन नहीं चाहते राहुल गांधी

14 मार्च 2019

supreme court
India News

मृत्युदंड तभी सुनाएं, जब उम्रकैद की सजा भी लगे कम : सुप्रीम कोर्ट

14 मार्च 2019

मुंबई में सीबीआई गिरफ्तारी
India News

सरकार ने सीबीआई में पांच नए संयुक्त निदेशक नियुक्त किए

14 मार्च 2019

राहुल गांधी
India News

मसूद अजहर को ‘जी’ कहने पर राहुल के खिलाफ एफआईआर

14 मार्च 2019

painter pigcasso painting pig makes big money by paintings hogs limelight at South Africa farm 
Bizarre News

करामाती सुअर कमा रहा लाखों रुपये, मुंह में कूची फंसाकर बनाता है अद्भुत पेंटिंग

13 मार्च 2019

वायरल तस्वीर (अभिनंदन)
Pakistan

चाय विज्ञापन के फर्जी वीडियो के बाद अब पाकिस्तान की दुकान में छपा अभिनंदन का फोटो

13 मार्च 2019

Election Commission (File)
India News

उम्मीदवारों के आपराधिक इतिहास को लेकर कल चुनाव आयोग के खिलाफ सुनवाई करेगा सुप्रीम कोर्ट

13 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

पाकिस्तान के अवैध कब्जे के कारण पीओके के लोग मुसीबत में : भारत

13 मार्च 2019

सीबीआई (फाइल)
India News

एक्सप्रेस-वे घोटाले में सीबीआई ने शुरू की जांच, एक हजार करोड़ रुपये के भ्रष्टाचार का मामला

13 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

कोयला घोटाले में प्रवर्तन निदेशालय ने अटैच की 36.85 करोड़ की संपत्ति

13 मार्च 2019

राहुल गांधी-नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

मसूद पर चीन से डर गए कमजोर पीएम मोदी, अबतक एक शब्द नहीं बोले : राहुल गांधी

राहुल ने तंज कसा है कि यह प्रधानमंत्री की चीन के लिए कैसी 'नमो' डिप्लोमेसी है! चीन के प्रधानमंत्री शी जिनपिंग के गुजरात दौरे, पीएम मोदी के चीन दौरे और उनसे दिल्ली में गले मिलने पर भी राहुल गांधी ने तंज कसा है। 

14 मार्च 2019

प्रदूषण (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
India News

2050 तक प्रदूषण की वजह से दुनियाभर में होगी 90 लाख लोगों की मौत: रिपोर्ट

14 मार्च 2019

अजीम प्रेमजी
India News

अजीम प्रेमजी बने भारतीय इतिहास के सबसे बड़े दानी, 34 फीसदी शेयर किए दान

14 मार्च 2019

एचडी देवेगौड़ा
India News

वंशवाद के आरोप पर रो पड़े पूर्व पीएम देवेगौड़ा, भाजपा ने कहा- चुनाव से पहले ड्रामा शुरू

14 मार्च 2019

Mahasangram in Agra
India News

लोकसभा का महासंग्राम| उत्तर प्रदेश के आगरा में चुनावी मुद्दों पर बेबाकी से बोले लोग

14 मार्च 2019

वाघा बॉर्डर
India News

‘बंदूक तो संभलती नहीं, पाकिस्तान क्या संभालेंगे’ जब रिट्रीट सेरेमनी के दौरान गिरी पाक रेंजर की बंदूक

14 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

राजकोट में पबजी खेलने वाले 10 लोग गिरफ्तार, एक हफ्ते पहले लगा था प्रतिबंध

14 मार्च 2019

2019 में कितना काम आएगा योगी फैक्टर?
India News

ट्वीट वार: योगी ने कॉक-ए-स्नूक शब्द का किया इस्तेमाल, अखिलेश बोले- क्या है इसका मतलब

14 मार्च 2019

Lok sabha elections 2019: local election issue of Varanasi, public raise their voice and choice
India News

लोकसभा का महासंग्राम| पीएम मोदी के संसदीय क्षेत्र वाराणसी में क्या हैं चुनावी मुद्दे

14 मार्च 2019

फेसबुक डाउन
India News

फेसबुक, इंस्टाग्राम हुए डाउन, यूजर्स ने ट्विटर पर की शिकायत, आप भी चेक कीजिए अपना अकाउंट

14 मार्च 2019

Facebook, Instagram हुआ डाउन, दुनियाभर में लोगों को हो रही परेशानी

फेसबुक और इंस्टाग्राम को बुधवार को एक बड़े वैश्विक आघात का सामना करना पड़ा। इन सोशल मीडिया नेटवर्क का उपयोग करने वाले लोग इसे अपने फोन या डेस्कटॉप पर एक्सेस नहीं कर पा रहे थे।

14 मार्च 2019

भारतीय सेना 1:15

फाजिल्का के सादकी बॉर्डर पर रिट्रीट सेरेमनी में पाक रेंजर ने खोया होश, कर दी ये गलती

13 मार्च 2019

हैलिकॉप्टर 02:27

आसमानी अखाड़े में बीजेपी ने कांग्रेस को पछाड़ा, बुक कराए 60 फीसदी हैलिकॉप्टर

13 मार्च 2019

राहुल गांधी 1:24

चेन्नई के स्टेला मैरिस कॉलेज फॉर वुमेन पहुंचे राहुल गांधी का छात्राओं ने किया जोरदार स्वागत

13 मार्च 2019

स्वामी 1:40

प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा ने रोजगार को लेकर उठाया था सवाल, सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी ने दिया ये जवाब

13 मार्च 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी-शी जिनपिंग, इमरान खान, मसूद अजहर, फेसबुक
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

14 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

भीमा-कोरेगांव हिंसा: सरकार के खिलाफ दलितों को लामबंद कर रहे थे माओवादी

14 मार्च 2019

राहुल गांधी
India News

मसूद अजहर को ‘जी’ कहने पर राहुल के खिलाफ एफआईआर

14 मार्च 2019

प्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राज बब्बर
India News

लोकसभा चुनाव: कांग्रेस ने 21 उम्मीदवारों की दूसरी सूची जारी की, मुरादाबाद से लड़ेंगे राज बब्बर

14 मार्च 2019

supreme court
India News

मृत्युदंड तभी सुनाएं, जब उम्रकैद की सजा भी लगे कम : सुप्रीम कोर्ट

14 मार्च 2019

generic medicine
India News

अब ब्रांडेड की जगह मरीज को दे सकेंगे जेनेरिक दवा, जल्द होगा नियम लागू

14 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
