आंध्र प्रदेश: जसेपा की पहली सूची जारी
Andhra Pradesh: Jana Sena Party (JSP) has announced its first list of 4 MP candidates and 32 MLA candidates for the forthcoming Lok Sabha & assembly elections in the state.— ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2019
Congress President @RahulGandhi will be in Kerala today for three events: addressing the fisherman's parliament & a public rally. Tune in to watch him live. #RahulGandhiWithFishermen— Congress (@INCIndia) March 14, 2019
राहुल ने तंज कसा है कि यह प्रधानमंत्री की चीन के लिए कैसी 'नमो' डिप्लोमेसी है! चीन के प्रधानमंत्री शी जिनपिंग के गुजरात दौरे, पीएम मोदी के चीन दौरे और उनसे दिल्ली में गले मिलने पर भी राहुल गांधी ने तंज कसा है।
14 मार्च 2019