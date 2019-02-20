UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Bhawanipatna: We all need to decide that the fight against terrorism is not an individual's or any party's fight, it is the nation's battle against terrorism in which every citizen must pledge to work together under the leadership of Modi ji. #Odisha pic.twitter.com/Ktsyfonv5v— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2019
क्या सपा-बसपा का गठबंधन अमेठी और रायबरेली में भी उम्मीदवार उतार सकता है? ये सवाल उठ खड़ा हुआ है सपा के दिग्गज नेता रामगोपाल यादव के एक बयान से।
20 फरवरी 2019