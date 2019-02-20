शहर चुनें

Lok sabha elections 2019 : Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in odisha, raise hands for PM Modi

ओडिशा में बोले योगी- पीएम मोदी के नेतृत्व में सब मिलकर लड़ें आतंकवाद के खिलाफ लड़ाई

चुनाव डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 20 Feb 2019 02:20 PM IST
रैली के दौरान यूपी के सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ
रैली के दौरान यूपी के सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ
ख़बर सुनें
ओडिशा दौरे पर पहुंचे उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने बुधवार को कहा कि हम सबको आतंकवाद के खिलाफ मिलकर लड़ाई लड़ने की जरुरत है। यह लड़ाई किसी व्यक्ति विशेष या किसी पार्टी की नहीं है, बल्कि पूरे राष्ट्र की है, जिसमें हर नागरिक को प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की अगुआई में साथ काम करने की जरुरत है।
ओडिशा के भवानीपत्ना में भाजपा की रैली को संबोधित करते हुए उन्होंने ये बातें कही। 

