Hindi News ›   India News ›   Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Tej Pratap yadav resigns from RJD student wing chief post

राजद में बगावत की शुरुआत, तेजप्रताप ने पार्टी की छात्र विंग से दिया इस्तीफा

चुनाव डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Thu, 28 Mar 2019 05:30 PM IST
तेजप्रताप यादव (फ़ाइल फोटो)
तेजप्रताप यादव (फ़ाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 के लिए मतदान में कुछ दिन ही बाकी रह गए हैं। ऐसे में लालू यादव की पार्टी राष्ट्रीय जनता दल में घमासान चरम पर पहुंच रहा है। लालू यादव के बड़े बेटे और तेजस्वी यादव के भाई तेजप्रताप यादव ने बगावत की शुरुआत कर दी है। उन्होंने राजद की छात्र विंग से इस्तीफा दे दिया है। 
  तेजप्रताप ने ट्वीट किया- छात्र राष्ट्रीय जनता दल के संरक्षक के पद से मैं इस्तीफा दे रहा हूं। नादान हैं वो लोग जो मुझे नादान समझते हैं। कौन कितना पानी में है सबकी है खबर मुझे। 

ऐसे वक्त पर जब राजद में लोकसभा सीट बंटवारे को लेकर घमासान मचा हुआ है, लालू परिवार में अंदरुनी लड़ाई पार्टी को खासा नुकसान पहुंचा सकती है। महागठबंधन में सीट बंटवारे को लेकर पहले ही बिहार में संग्राम मचा हुआ है। ऐसे में तेजप्रताप का ये कदम पार्टी पर भारी पड़ सकता है। 



 

election lok sabha elections 2019 tej pratap yadav rjd student wing rjd tejaswi yadav lalu yadav mahagathbandhan chunav 2019
