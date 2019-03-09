शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Prashant Kishore says, I would make Bihar youth MLA or Mukhiya

किसी को सीएम और पीएम बना सकता हूं तो बिहार के युवाओं को विधायक भी बना सकता हूं : प्रशांत किशोर

चुनाव डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 09 Mar 2019 12:44 PM IST
प्रशांत किशोर
प्रशांत किशोर - फोटो : social media
ख़बर सुनें
चुनावी रणनीतिकार और जदयू में नंबर दो की हैसियत रखने वाले प्रशांत किशोर बिहार के नौजवानों को नेता बनाने में मदद करना चाहते हैं। किशोर ने एक सभा को संबोधित करते हुए कहा, 'अगर मैं किसी को मुख्यमंत्री या प्रधानमंत्री बनाने में मदद कर सकता हूं ,तो बिहार के नौजवानों को मुखिया या विधायक भी बना सकता हूं'। ये बयान 5 मार्च का है। 
गौरतलब है कि प्रशांत किशोर 2014 लोकसभा चुनाव में भाजपा, 2015 बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव में महागठबंधन के लिए चुनाव प्रचार का कमान संभाल चुके हैं। उन्होंने इन पार्टियों को बेहतरीन जीत दिलाई। वहीं, 2017 उत्तर प्रदेश विधानसभा चुनाव में किशोर ने सपा और कांग्रेस के लिए चुनावी रणनीति तैयार की थी लेकिन इस बार खास कामयाबी हाथ नहीं लगी।  
 

election lok sabha elections 2019 prashant kishor jdu nitish kumar
