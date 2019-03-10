शहर चुनें

लोकसभा चुनाव में 33 प्रतिशत सीटों पर महिलाओं को उतारेगी बीजद: नवीन पटनायक

चुनाव डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 10 Mar 2019 05:08 PM IST
ओडिशा के मुख्यमंत्री नवीन पटनायक ने रविवार को कहा कि बीजू जनाता दल(बीजद) आगामी लोकसभा चुनाव में महिलाओं को 33 प्रतिशत सीटों पर मैदान में उतारेगी। केन्द्रपाड़ा में एक सम्मेलन के दौरान इसकी घोषणा करते हुए बीजद के अध्यक्ष ने कहा कि यह ऐतिहासिक कदम देश में महिला सशक्तीकरण की अगुवाई करेगा।
पटनायक की घोषणा के अनुसार बीजद राज्य में लोकसभा की 21 सीटों में से कम से कम सात सीटों पर महिलाओं को टिकट देगी। पटनायक ने कहा कि मैं केन्द्रपाड़ा आकर खुश हूं। यहां, मैं आगामी लोकसभा चुनावों में महिलाओं के लिए 33 प्रतिशत आरक्षण की घोषणा कर रहा हूं।

हालांकि, उन्होंने विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए इस तरह की कोई घोषणा नहीं की, जो आम चुनाव के साथ होने हैं। ओडिशा की 147 सदस्यीय विधानसभा में इस समय 12 महिला विधायक हैं।

