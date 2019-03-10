Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced 33 per cent quota for women in the allocation of Lok Sabha tickets of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) party
चुनाव आयोग ने लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 की तारीखों का एलान कर दिया है। चुनाव सात चरणों में कराए जाएंगे। अप्रैल और मई में सात चरणों में लोकसभा की 543 सीटों के लिए चुनाव कराए जाएंगे। नतीजे 23 मई को आएंगे।
10 मार्च 2019