Hindi News ›   India News ›   Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Congress MLA Jawahar Chavda handed resignation letter to Assembly Speaker

गुजरात में कांग्रेस को झटका, विधायक जवाहर चावड़ा भाजपा में हुए शामिल

चुनाव डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 08 Mar 2019 04:33 PM IST
जवाहर चावड़ा
जवाहर चावड़ा - फोटो : ani
लोकसभा चुनाव से ऐन पहले गुजरात में कांग्रेस को एक और झटका लगा है। कांग्रेस के विधायक जवाहर चावड़ा ने आज विधानसभा अध्यक्ष को अपना इस्तीफा सौंप दिया। उनका इस्तीफा ऐसे वक्त पर हुआ है जब अल्पेश ठाकोर सहित कई नेताओं की कांग्रेस आलाकमान से नाराजगी की खबरें आ रही हैं। 
इस्तीफा सौंपने के बाद जवाहर चावड़ा ने भाजपा का कमल थाम लिया। वह बड़े नेताओं की मौजूदगी में भाजपा में शामिल हुए। 

 

जवाहर चावड़ा गुजरात के माणावदर विधानसभा सीट से चार बार विधायक चुने गए हैं। यह सीट जूनागढ़ जिले के अधिन आता है। छावड़ा को ओबीसी के बड़े नेता के तौर पर जाना जाता है और ये अहीर समुदाय से आते हैं।

