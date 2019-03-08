Gujarat: Congress MLA Jawahar Chavda tenders his resignation to Speaker Assembly Rajendra Trivedi pic.twitter.com/9IkjBDcRGJ
— ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2019
Gujarat: Congress MLA Jawahar Chavda who had submitted resignation to the assembly speaker earlier today, joins BJP in Gandhinagar pic.twitter.com/I7UEZaBQm8
— ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
26 फरवरी की तड़के भारतीय वायुसेना ने पाकिस्तान अधिकृत कश्मीर (पीओके) में स्थित बालाकोट में बने आतंकी कैपों को नेस्तनाबूद किया था।
8 मार्च 2019