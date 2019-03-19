Chhattisgarh BJP in-charge & National General Secretary Anil Jain: BJP will change all 11 sitting MPs in this election, CEC has approved it. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/aOGDtjZkQV— ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
गोवा के मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर परिकर के निधन के बाद सत्ता की कुंजी भाजपा को दोबारा मिलने की कहानी में पर्दे के पीछे के नायक द्वय भाजपा अध्यक्ष अमित शाह और केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी रहे हैं।
19 मार्च 2019