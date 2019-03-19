शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   India News ›   Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP will change all sitting MPs in Chhattisgarh

भाजपा का बड़ा फैसला, छत्तीसगढ़ में सभी मौजूदा सासंदों के टिकट कटेंगे

चुनाव डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 19 Mar 2019 09:24 PM IST
BJP LOGO
BJP LOGO
ख़बर सुनें
चुनावी मौसम में इस वक्त की सबसे बड़ी खबर आ रही है। छत्तीसगढ़ में भाजपा सभी 11 मौजूदा सांसदों के टिकट काटेगी और इनकी जगह नए उम्मीदवारों को मौका मिलेगा। राज्य के भाजपा प्रभारी वह महासचिव अनिल जैन ने इसकी जानकारी देते हुए कहा कि केंद्रीय चुनाव समिति ने इसकी मंजूरी दे दी है। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन


 

Recommended

शिवपाल सिंह यादव व रामगोपाल यादव।
Lucknow

फिरोजाबाद से रामगोपाल यादव के बेटे के खिलाफ चुनाव लड़ेंगे शिवपाल यादव, जारी की उम्मीदवारों की लिस्ट

19 मार्च 2019

कांग्रेस (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कांग्रेस ने जारी की लोकसभा उम्मीदवारों की पांचवी सूची, मेरठ से बदला उम्मीदवार

19 मार्च 2019

मनोहर परिकर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

जब अमेरिका के अस्पताल से परिकर ने गोवा के डीजीपी से फोन पर पूछा, पणजी में ट्रैफिक जाम क्यों है?

18 मार्च 2019

क्या कारोबार में लगाया हुआ धन फंस जाता है ? करें उपाय
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या कारोबार में लगाया हुआ धन फंस जाता है ? करें उपाय
Cricket News

IPL 2019: ये हैं हर सीजन के पर्पल कैप विनर्स, धाकड़ बल्लेबाजों की भी हुई बोलती बंद

19 मार्च 2019

ipl 2019
sohail tanvir
आर पी सिंह
pragyan ojha
Cricket News

IPL 2019: ये हैं हर सीजन के पर्पल कैप विनर्स, धाकड़ बल्लेबाजों की भी हुई बोलती बंद

19 मार्च 2019

प्रमोद सावंत ने मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ ली
India News

आधी रात को प्रमोद सावंत ने संभाली गोवा की कमान, 11 मंत्रियों के साथ ली शपथ

19 मार्च 2019

Television

कपिल शर्मा को लगातार हो रहा है भारी नुकसान, अर्चना पूरन सिंह और सिद्धू के बीच फंसा पेच

19 मार्च 2019

The Kpail Sharma Show
नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू
Archana Puran Singh Kapil Sharma
Navjot Singh Sidhu Archana
Television

कपिल शर्मा को लगातार हो रहा है भारी नुकसान, अर्चना पूरन सिंह और सिद्धू के बीच फंसा पेच

19 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

चंद्रमा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

यदि चंद्रमा पृथ्वी के करीब आ जाए तो क्या होगा...

19 मार्च 2019

सुलक्षणा सावंत
India News

भाजपा महिला मोर्चा की अध्यक्ष हैं गोवा के सीएम सावंत की पत्नी, परिवार से परिकर का पुराना नाता

19 मार्च 2019

होली
India News

होली 2019: मस्ती के लिए नहीं, त्योहार में रंगो का अलग है महत्व

18 मार्च 2019

supreme court (File)
India News

तेजाब हमला निर्मम अपराध, किसी भी तरह क्षमा योग्य नहीं : सुप्रीम कोर्ट

19 मार्च 2019

अरुण जेटली
India News

वित्त मंत्री जेटली ने ब्लॉग के जरिए बताया- मोदी सरकार ने पांच साल में लिए कई गेम चेंजिंग फैसले 

19 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

बंगाल: सोशल मीडिया में आपत्तिजनक पोस्ट करने के आरोप में दो भाजपाई गिरफ्तार

19 मार्च 2019

Christian Michel
India News

वीवीआईपी चॉपर डील : परिजनों के बजाय इटली में वकीलों से बात कर रहा मिशेल क्रिश्चियन

19 मार्च 2019

पीसी घोष (फाइल)
India News

लोकपाल नियुक्त कर मोदी सरकार ने विपक्ष से ऐन वक्त पर छीना बड़ा मुद्दा

18 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

भारत में एयरलाइंस स्टाफ के व्यवहार की होती है सबसे ज्यादा शिकायत

18 मार्च 2019

NGT
Delhi NCR

एनजीटी ने यूपी सरकार पर लगाया पांच करोड़ का जुर्माना, वायु और ध्वनि प्रदूषण पर सख्ती

18 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अमित शाह और नितिन गडकरी गोवा में पार्टी के लिए कैसे बने तारणहार

गोवा के मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर परिकर के निधन के बाद सत्ता की कुंजी भाजपा को दोबारा मिलने की कहानी में पर्दे के पीछे के नायक द्वय भाजपा अध्यक्ष अमित शाह और केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी रहे हैं।

19 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

चौकीदारों के साथ होली मनाएंगे प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, ये है पूरा कार्यक्रम

19 मार्च 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी और अमित शाह
India News

दिल्ली में भाजपा के दिग्गज नेताओं की अहम बैठक, उम्मीदवारों के नामों पर मंथन

19 मार्च 2019

ममता का बयान
India News

ममता का पीएम मोदी और शाह को चैलेंज, मुझसे करो संस्कृत मंत्रों का मुकाबला

19 मार्च 2019

BJP LOGO
India News

2019 लोकसभा चुनावः पूरे देश में विजय संकल्प सभा का आयोजन करेगी भाजपा

19 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

पुलवामा के शोक में सीआरपीएफ इस बार नहीं मनाएगी होली

19 मार्च 2019

अशोक गहलोत, नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

नरेंद्र मोदी दोबारा पीएम बने तो हो सकता है भारत में फिर चुनाव ही न हों: गहलोत

19 मार्च 2019

पत्नी रीवाबा और प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के साख रविंद्र जडेजा
India News

जामनगर में हार्दिक पटेल को चुनौती दे सकती हैं इस क्रिकेटर की पत्नी

19 मार्च 2019

An under construction building collapses in Dharwad, Karnatak, Search operation underway
India News

कर्नाटकः धारवाड़ में चार मंजिला इमारत ढही, दो की मौत, 40 लोगों के फंसे होने की आशंका

19 मार्च 2019

आप-कांग्रेस पर शरद पवार
India News

कांग्रेस-आप में दोस्ती कराने दिल्ली के मैदान में उतरे शरद पवार, शीला-चाको भिड़े

19 मार्च 2019

Related Videos

होली पर बाजारों में छाया सियासी रंग, लोकसभा चुनाव का असर

देश का चुनावी पर्व और होली का पर्व एक साथ आने से अब त्योहारों पर भी राजनीति का रंग चढ़ा हुआ नजर आ रहा है। वहीं दुकानदार भी इस मौके का भरपूर फायदा उठा रहे हैं।

19 मार्च 2019

राहुल गांधी 01:51

अरुणाचल प्रदेश में राहुल गांधी ने जनसभा को किया संबोधित, पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी को लेकर कह दी ये बड़ी बात

19 मार्च 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 2:18

प्रधानमंत्री को ही क्यों होता है हवाई जहाज से चुनाव प्रचार करने का अधिकार

19 मार्च 2019

under construction building 1:00

कर्नाटक के धारवाड़ में ढही निर्माणाधीन इमारत, दो की मौत

19 मार्च 2019

जितेन्द्र 2:21

‘राफेल घोटाले का दर्द नहीं सह पाए मनोहर परिकर’

19 मार्च 2019

Related

एडीआर रिपोर्ट
India News

5 साल में शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा समेत इन सांसदों की संपत्ति में हुई अप्रत्याशित वृद्धि: एडीआर रिपोर्ट

19 मार्च 2019

Lok sabha election chunav live updates 2019 election news in hindi
India News

चुनावी हलचल LIVE: उम्मीदवारों पर भाजपा का मंथन, आज जारी हो सकती है लिस्ट

19 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

अमर उजाला पोल: नक्सलियों पर नियंत्रण के लिए सेना की मदद ली जानी चाहिए

19 मार्च 2019

चंद्रमा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

यदि चंद्रमा पृथ्वी के करीब आ जाए तो क्या होगा...

19 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

पत्नी ने शैंपू के लिए मांगे पैसे तो गुस्साए पति ने कर दी पिटाई

19 मार्च 2019

नित्यानंद पांडे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

दो सालों से यौन शोषण कर रहा था संपादक, इंटर्न ने कर दी हत्या

19 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.