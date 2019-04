भाजपा की सूची: किरीट सोमैया का टिकट कटा, आजमगढ़ से निरहुआ होंगे उम्मीदवार

BJP releases 16th list of 6 candidates in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh for #LokSabhaElections2019 . Manoj Kotak to contest from Mumbai North East (where Kirit Somaiya is the sitting MP), Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirhua' to contest from Azamgarh (UP) against SP's Akhilesh Yadav. pic.twitter.com/uQvwJpGRSl