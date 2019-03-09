शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
आंध्र प्रदेश: तेलुगुदेशम पार्टी छोड़ चुके एम वेणुगोपाल अब वाईएसआर कांग्रेस में शामिल हुए

चुनाव डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 09 Mar 2019 01:39 PM IST
M Venugopal Reddy joins YSR Congress
M Venugopal Reddy joins YSR Congress - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
आंध्र प्रदेश में तेलुगु देशम पार्टी के नेता रहे एम वेणुगोपाल रेड्डी ने वाईएसआर कांग्रेस पार्टी ज्वाइन कर ली है। वाईएसआर कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष वाईएस जगनमोहन रेड्डी ने उन्हें पार्टी की सदस्यता दिलाई। इस बार लोकसभा चुनाव में आंध्र प्रदेश में टीडीपी और वाईएसआर कांग्रेस के बीच कड़ी टक्कर है। वेणुगोपाल आंध्र प्रदेश के गुंटुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र से विधायक हैं। 
वाईएसआर कांग्रेस का फिलहाल न तो भाजपा के साथ गठबंधन है और न ही कांग्रेस के साथ। आंध्र प्रदेश में एनडीए और महागठबंधन से वाईएसआर कांग्रेस की अलग राह है। हालांकि लोकसभा चुनाव के बाद इसके भाजपा या अन्य किसी के साथ जाने की संभावना पर फिलहाल कुछ नहीं कहा जा सकता। 

hyderabad lok sabha chunav 2019 lok sabha elections 2019 election tdp m venugopala reddy tdp leader m venugopala reddy tdp leader
