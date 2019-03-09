Andhra Pradesh: Modugula Venugopala Reddy who resigned from TDP and as MLA from Guntur West recently, joins YSR Congress Party in presence of party president YS Jaganmohan Reddy. pic.twitter.com/TKORwFdx2d— ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
कर्नाटक के मुख्यमंत्री एचडी कुमारस्वामी ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से मुलाकात की।
9 मार्च 2019