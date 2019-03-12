Prakash Ambedkar, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), confirms to ANI that there will be no alliance between VBA and Congress for coming Lok Sabha elections and VBA will contest on all 48 seats in Maharashtra. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/U7Duq1weeM— ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2019
Maharashtra:VBA announced 22 candidates. Prakash Ambedkar says they'll announce rest 26 candidates by Mar 15.VBA is alliance of Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh, AIMIM & JD(S) in Maharashtra.Ambedkar says they offered a formula to Congress but it didn't accept,so alliance couldn't happen https://t.co/pKqV0kwktN— ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2019
12 मार्च 2019