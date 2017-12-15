Download App
संसद सत्रः लोकसभा सोमवार तक के लिए स्‍थगित, पीएम के बयान पर राज्यसभा में हंगामा

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्‍ली

Updated Fri, 15 Dec 2017 12:23 PM IST
Live updates of Parliament's winter session
संसद के शीतकालीन सत्र की शुरूआत लोकसभा के स्‍थगन के साथ हुई, जिसे 18 दिसंबर यानि सोमवार तक के लिए स्‍थगित कर दिया गया। जबकि इससे पहले विपक्ष संसद के दोनों सदनों में प्रधानमंत्री मोदी को घेरने की पूरी तैयारी कर चुका था। शुरू होने वाले सत्र से पहले ही कांग्रेस नेता गुलाम नबी आजाद ने प्रधानमंत्री मोदी पर हमला बोलकर विपक्ष के इरादे जाहिर कर दिए ‌थे।
इसका असर भी राज्यसभा की कार्यवाही के दौरान दिखा। जब मणिशंकर के घर पर हुई बैठक के संबंध में दिए गए प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के बयान पर विपक्ष ने एकजुट होकर हमला कर दिया। विपक्ष ने कांग्रेस की अगुवाई में प्रधानमंत्री मोदी से अपने बयान के लिए माफी मांगने की मांग की। इसको लेकर काफी देर तक हंगामा चलता रहा जिसके बाद सभापति ने कार्यवाही 2:30 बजे तक के लिए स्‍थगित कर दी।
 

यह भी पढ़ेंः शीतकालीन सत्र आज से, विपक्षी दलों ने बैठक कर केंद्र को घेरने की रणनीति की तैयार

इससे पहले विपक्ष ने अपने तेवर सुबह उस समय ही दिखा दिए थे जब गुलाम नबी आजाद ने मणिशंकर अय्यर के घर हुई बैठक के बहाने प्रधानमंत्री मोदी और भाजपा को घेरने का प्रयास किया। आजाद ने पीएम मोदी पर निशाना साधते हुए कहा कि देश के इतिहास में पहली बार ऐसा हुआ है कि वर्तमान प्रधानमंत्री ने इस तरह पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री, पूर्व उप राष्ट्रपति और देश के राजनयिकों को चुनाव के बहाने बदनाम करने का प्रयास किया हो। 

आजाद ने साफ कर दिया था कि प्रधामनंत्री को संसद में इस मुद्दे पर सफाई देनी होगी। आजाद के तेवरों से साफ है कि विपक्ष मौजूदा शीतकालीन सत्र में भी सरकार को किसी तरह की राहत देने के मूड़ में नहीं है, पूर्व की तरह इस सत्र में भी विपक्ष के तेवर तीखे बने रहेंगे।

 
यह भी पढ़ेंः  जब सदन में कामकाज नहीं होता तो लोग ठगा हुआ महसूस करते हैं : नायडू

वहीं सत्र में भाग लेने जाते समय प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने मीडिया से बात करते हुए कहा कि मुझे विश्वास है कि 2017 में प्रारंभ हो रहा यह सत्र जो 2018 तक चलेगा और सरकार के कई महत्वपूर्ण कामकाज भी जो दुरगामी प्रभाव करने वाले हैं वो सदन में आएंगे। अच्छी बहस हो सकारात्मक बहस को, नए विचारों और सुझावों के साथ बहस हो, जिससे संसद के समय का उपयोग हो। पीएम बोले, कल भी जो हमारी सर्वदलीय बैठक हुई थी उसमें भी मुद्दा यही था कि देश के विकास को आगे बढ़ाने में सदन के समय का उपयोग होना चाहिए।
 

 
आगे पढ़ें

विपक्ष की मुख्य रणनीति प्रधानमंत्री मोदी को घेरने की

