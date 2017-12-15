Lok Sabha adjourned till 18th December 11 AM, after obituary references— ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2017
For the first time a Prime Minister has accused Former PM, former Vice President and diplomats of conspiring with Pakistan for Gujarat elections. PM must clarify in the Parliament: Ghulam Nabi Azad,Congress on winter session of Parliament pic.twitter.com/SvfPUIj0fg— ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2017
Generally winter starts with Diwali. But due to global warming winter has not come in full force. But winter session has started now & I hope that country would be benefited from fruitful 2017-2018 winter session in Parliament. I hope for positive & innovative arguments: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/yC7q7umBNb— ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2017
