चक्रवाती तूफान वायु ने बदला रास्ता, गुजरात तट ने नहीं टकराएगा

Liveचक्रवाती तूफान वायु ने बदला रास्ता, गुजरात तट ने नहीं टकराएगा
Gujarat: Six teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are on alert in Porbandar; #visuals of an NDRF team (of 30 members) standby at Chowpatty beach. As per latest update of IMD, #CycloneVayu won't hit Gujarat, but will have effect on coastal districts pic.twitter.com/Ux1x3u1XNO— ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2019
Manorama Mohanty, scientist at India Meteorological Department (IMD), Ahmedabad: #CycloneVayu won't hit Gujarat. It will pass nearby from Veraval, Porbandar, Dwarka. Its effect will be seen on the coastal regions as there will be heavy wind speed and heavy rain as well pic.twitter.com/tt57jsbjWt— ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2019
IMD: #CycloneVayu very likely to move nearly north-northwestwards along Saurashtra coast affecting Amreli, Gir Somnath, Diu,Junagarh, Porbandar, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Devbhoomi Dwarka&Kutch dist of Gujarat with wind speed 155-165 kmph gusting to 180 kmph likely from afternoon,13 June pic.twitter.com/xlA33ikQ6m— ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2019
Gujarat: Food packets being prepared by various groups in Rajkot, in the light of #CycloneVayu . The food packets will be dispatched to the cyclone affected areas of the state, as per the instructions by the govt officials. pic.twitter.com/c57aWFlIq5— ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2019
Gujarat: The shed at the entrance of Somnath Temple, in Gir Somnath district, damaged due to strong winds. #CycloneVayu pic.twitter.com/RpFjZzXUj4— ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2019
13 जून 2019