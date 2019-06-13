शहर चुनें

Live Updates: Cyclone Vayu to hit Gujarat today, PM Modi and Amit shah are monitoring situation

Live

चक्रवाती तूफान वायु ने बदला रास्ता, गुजरात तट ने नहीं टकराएगा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अहमदाबाद Updated Thu, 13 Jun 2019 09:35 AM IST
Live Updates: Cyclone Vayu to hit Gujarat today, PM Modi and Amit shah are monitoring situation
चक्रवाती तूफान वायु - फोटो : ANI
खास बातें

  • 500 गांव खाली कराए गए, तीन लाख लोगों को सुरक्षित स्थानों तक पहुंचाया गया।
  • 300 मरीन कमांडो तैनात, सेना को स्टैंड बाई पर रखा गया।
  • गुजरात प्रशासन और एनडीआरएफ ने हेल्पलाइन नंबर भी जारी किए हैं।

लाइव अपडेट

09:34 AM, 13-Jun-2019
चक्रवाती तूफान वायु ने अपनी दिशा बदल ली है और अब वह गुजरात के तय से नहीं टकराएगा। गुरुवार को यह बात भारतीय मौसम विभाग ने कही। पृथ्वी विज्ञान मंत्रालय में सचिव एम राजीवन ने पीटीआई को बताया, 'वायु गुजरात के तटीय इलाकों से नहीं टकराएगा। यह केवल उसके छोर को छूकर निकल जाएगा। तेज हवाओं और भारी बारिश के कारण वहां उसका प्रभाव नजर आएगा।' आईएमडी के अतिरिक्त महानिदेशक देवेंद्र प्रधान ने कहा कि चक्रवात समुद्र में रहेगा और गुजरात तट के समानांतर चलेगा।
09:24 AM, 13-Jun-2019
चक्रवाती तूफान वायु के मद्देनजर पोरबंदर में एनडीआरएफ की छह टीमें अलर्ट पर हैं। 30 सदस्यों को चौहट्टी बीच पर स्टैंडबाय में रखा गया है। भारतीय मौसम विभाग के अनुसार वायु गुजरात तट से नहीं टकराएगा लेकिन यह तटीय जिलों को प्रभावित करेगा। 
 
08:46 AM, 13-Jun-2019
भारतीय मौसम विभाग की वैज्ञानिक मनोरमा मोहंती का कहना है कि चक्रवाती तूफान वायु गुजरात से नहीं टकराएगा। यह वेरावल, पोरबंदर, द्वारका को छूकर निकल जाएगा। इसका असर तटीय क्षेत्रों पर दिखेगा क्योंकि हवाओं की तेज गति होगी और साथ ही भारी बारिश भी होगी।
 
08:43 AM, 13-Jun-2019
चक्रवाती तूफान के कारण पश्चिमी रेलवे ने कई ट्रेनों को रद्द और कईयों के रास्ते बदल दिए हैं। तूफान की वजह से 110 ट्रेनें प्रभावित हुई हैं। इसके अलावा संभावित नुकसान और यात्रियों को होने वाली परेशानियों को देखते हुए पांच हवाई अड्डों पर विमानों का संचालन बुधवार रात से गुरुवार आधी रात तक के लिए हवाई अड्डों से विमानों का संचालन बंद कर दिया गया है।
08:43 AM, 13-Jun-2019
भारतीय मौसम विभाग के अनुसार चक्रवाती तूफान वायु के उत्तर-उत्तर-पश्चिम की ओर बढ़ने की संभावना है। इसके अलावा वह सौराष्ट्र तट पर अमरेली, गिर सोमनाथ, दीव, जूनागढ़, पोरबंदर, राजकोट, जामनगर, देवभूमि द्वारका और कच्छ के जिलों को प्रभावित करेगा। यहां 13 जून को 155-165 किलोमीटर से 180 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से हवाएं चलेंगी।
 



 
08:33 AM, 13-Jun-2019
चक्रवाती तूफान वायु के दौरान लोगों की मदद के लिए जिला प्रशासन और एनडीआरएफ ने हेल्पलाइन नंबर जारी किए हैं। एनडीआरएफ का हेल्पलाइन नंबर- 91-9711077372 है। इसके अलावा तूफान प्रभावित जिलों के लिए हेल्पलाइन नंबर इस प्रकार हैं- जामनगर कंट्रोल रूम नंबर- 0288-2553404, द्वारका कंट्रोल रूम नंबर- 02833-232125, पोरबंदर कंट्रोल रूम नंबर-  0286-2220800, दाहोद कंट्रोल रूम नंबर- 02673-239277, नवसारी कंट्रोल रूम नंबर- 02637-259401, पंचमहल कंट्रोल रूम नंबर- +912672242536, छोटा उदयपुर कंट्रोल रूम नंबर-  +912669233021, कच्छ कंट्रोल रूम नंबर- 02832-250080, राजकोट कंट्रोल रूम नंबर- 0281-2471573 और अरावली कंट्रोल रूम नंबर- +912774250221
08:25 AM, 13-Jun-2019
गुजरात के राजकोट में विभिन्न समूह चक्रवाती तूफान वायु के मद्देनजर खाने के पैकेट बना रहे हैं। सरकारी अधिकारियों के निर्देशानुसार खाने के यह पैकेट राज्य के तूफान प्रभावित इलाकों में भेजे जाएंगे। 
 
08:24 AM, 13-Jun-2019
गुजरात के गिर सोमनाथ जिले में स्थित सोमनाथ मंदिर के प्रवेश द्वार की छत तेज हवाओं के कारण क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई है।
 

 
08:19 AM, 13-Jun-2019
अगले कुछ घंटों में चक्रवाती तूफान वायु गुजरात के तट से टकराने वाला है। इसके मद्देनजर सरकार ने युद्ध स्तर पर तैयारियां की हुई हैं और एनडीआरएफ की टीमों को तैनात किया गया है। तूफान प्रभावित इलाकों में रहने वाले तीन लाख लोगों को सुरक्षित स्थानों पर पहुंचा दिया गया है। तूफान के खतरे को देखते हुए 80 ट्रेनों को रद्द किया गया है। इसके अलावा हवाई अड्डों पर एहतियातन विमान परिचालन को रोकने का फैसला लिया गया है। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार गुरुवार दोपहर को तूफान गुजरात के तट से टकराएगा। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के साथ ही गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने भी हालात पर बराबर नजर रखी हुई है।
cyclone vayu cyclone vayu live cyclone vayu live update cyclone vayu latest update narendra modi amit shah ndrf चक्रवाती तूफान वायु वायु तूफान नरेंद्र मोदी अमित शाह
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

