सुप्रीम कोर्ट में याचिका दायर, वकील ने की लोकसभा चुनाव रद्द करने की मांग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 13 Jun 2019 12:56 PM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
सुप्रीम कोर्ट - फोटो : PTI
ख़बर सुनें
सुप्रीम कोर्ट में वकील एम एल शर्मा ने नई याचिका दायर करते हुए हाल ही में हुए लोकसभा चुनाव रद्द करने की मांग की है। उन्होंने कहा है कि रिप्रेजेंटेशन ऑफ पीपल्स (आरपी) एक्ट के तहत चुनाव केवल बैलेट पेपर से ही हो सकते हैं। इसलिए उन्होंने मांग की है कि इन चुनाव परिणामों को खारिज किया जाए और बैलेट पेपर के जरिए नए चुनाव कराए जाएं। शर्मा ने याचिका पर तत्काल सुनवाई की मांग की है।
supreme court petition lok sabha polls ballot paper elections lawyer cancel elections representation of people act सुप्रीम कोर्ट याचिका दायर बैलेट पेपर लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 चुनाव रद्द
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

लापता एएन-32 विमान का मलबा मिला
India News

लापता एएन-32 का मलबा मिलने के बाद 13 लोगों की तलाश जारी, एयरड्रॉप किए गए जवान

12 जून 2019

Modi govt plans big revamp of top bureaucracy, to induct 400 experts from private sector
India News

शीर्ष नौकरशाही में बड़े सुधार की योजना, निजी क्षेत्र के विशेषज्ञों को नियुक्त करने की तैयारी में सरकार

13 जून 2019

तीन तलाक, नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

तीन तलाक बिल को केंद्रीय कैबिनेट ने दी मंजूरी, आगामी संसद सत्र में पेश करेगी सरकार

12 जून 2019

भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं पर लाठीचार्ज
India News

ममता के खिलाफ सड़क पर उतरी भाजपा, पुलिस ने बरसाईं लाठियां, दागे आंसू गैस के गोले

12 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

गुजरात की ओर बढ़ रहा है चक्रवाती तूफान 'वायु', अलर्ट पर सेना और एनडीआरएफ

11 जून 2019

गोकुल की मां और उनके पति
India News

केरल: मां की दूसरी शादी पर बेटे का भावुक पोस्ट, इंटरनेट पर हुआ वायरल

12 जून 2019

