Home ›   India News ›   Kolkata Police Special Task Force arrest Abdul Karim wanted Jamaat ul Mujahideen terrorist

कोलकाता पुलिस ने जमात-उल-मुजाहिद्दीन के आतंकी अब्दुल करीम को किया गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Fri, 29 May 2020 10:36 AM IST
आतंकी अब्दुल करीम (फाइल फोटो)
आतंकी अब्दुल करीम (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
पश्चिम बंगाल की कोलकाता पुलिस की स्पेशल टास्क फोर्स ने शुक्रवार को बांग्लादेश जमात-उल-मुजाहिद्दीन के वांछित आतंकी अब्दुल करीम को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। उसे मुर्शिदाबाद के सूती पुलिस थाने से गिरफ्तार किया गया है। उसे आज अदालत में पेश किया जाएगा।

west bengal police terrorist special task force jamaat ul mujahideen

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

