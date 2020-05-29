कोलकाता पुलिस ने जमात-उल-मुजाहिद्दीन के आतंकी अब्दुल करीम को किया गिरफ्तार

पश्चिम बंगाल की कोलकाता पुलिस की स्पेशल टास्क फोर्स ने शुक्रवार को बांग्लादेश जमात-उल-मुजाहिद्दीन के वांछित आतंकी अब्दुल करीम को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। उसे मुर्शिदाबाद के सूती पुलिस थाने से गिरफ्तार किया गया है। उसे आज अदालत में पेश किया जाएगा।
West Bengal: Kolkata Police's Special Task Force today arrested Abdul Karim, a wanted Jamaat-ul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) terrorist, from Suti Police Station area in Murshidabad. He will be produced before a court today. pic.twitter.com/roPYk9hJZV— ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2020
