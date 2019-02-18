शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   India News ›   Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajiv Kumar removed, Anuj Sharma got responsibility : Source

कोलकाता पुलिस कमिश्नर राजीव कुमार हटाए गए, अनुज शर्मा को मिली जिम्मेदारी : सूत्र

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Mon, 18 Feb 2019 04:18 PM IST
राजीव कुमार (फाइल फोटो)
राजीव कुमार (फाइल फोटो)
ख़बर सुनें
कोलकाता के पुलिस कमिश्नर राजीव कुमार का तबादला हो गया है। सूत्रों के मुताबिक अब यह जिम्मेदारी अनुज शर्मा को दी गई है, वहीं राजीव को राज्य की सीआईडी में भेजा गया है। सूत्रों के अनुसार राजीव कुमार को सीआईडी के एडीजी (क्राइम) की जिम्मेदारी दी जा सकती है। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
प. बंगाल के शारदा चिटफंड घोटाला मामले में बीते दिनों सीबीआई ने राजीव कुमार से पूछताछ की थी। इसके बाद राजीव कुमार का नाम चर्चा में आया था। सीबीआई का मानना है कि राजीव कुमार चिटफंड घोटाले में सबूतों को नष्ट करने में शामिल रहे हैं।

Recommended

Pulwama Terror Attack Wife Bids Adieu To Martyr Tilak Raj In Kangra Himachal Pradesh
Shimla

आखिर क्यों सावित्री ने शादी का जोड़ा पहनकर शहीद पति को दी अंतिम विदाई, जानिए वजह

18 फरवरी 2019

pulwama terror attack martyr tilaraj mother demands from minister in himachal
Shimla

मंत्री को रोककर शहीद तिलक की मां ने रखी ऐसी मांग, गर्व से चौड़ा होगा हर हिंदुस्तानी का सीना

18 फरवरी 2019

Relationship

बिस्तर में जबरदस्ती करने वाले पति को मैंने छोड़ दिया

17 फरवरी 2019
Relationship

बिस्तर में जबरदस्ती करने वाले पति को मैंने छोड़ दिया

17 फरवरी 2019

सवाल करियर का हो या फिर हो नौकरी से जुड़ा, पाएं पूरा समाधान जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
ज्योतिष समाधान

सवाल करियर का हो या फिर हो नौकरी से जुड़ा, पाएं पूरा समाधान जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
Pulwama Terror Attack Wife bids adieu to martyr Tilak Raj in Kangra Himachal
Shimla

तस्वीरें: दुल्हन के जोड़े में सावित्री ने शहीद पति को दी अंतिम विदाई, रोया पूरा गांव

18 फरवरी 2019

martyr chitresh bisht
Dehradun

राजौरी आईईडी ब्लास्ट: मेजर की शादी के कार्ड बांटने गए थे पिता, लौटे तो आई शहादत की खबर

18 फरवरी 2019

Bollywood

शबाना आजमी-जावेद अख्तर ने कार्यक्रम किया रद्द तो बौखला उठा पाकिस्तान, बोला- 'वे हद पार कर रहे...'

18 फरवरी 2019

shabana azmi
shabana azmi
shabana azmi
shabana azmi
Bollywood

शबाना आजमी-जावेद अख्तर ने कार्यक्रम किया रद्द तो बौखला उठा पाकिस्तान, बोला- 'वे हद पार कर रहे...'

18 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
kolkata police commissioner rajiv kumar transfer of rajiv kumar anuj sharma cbi vs kolkata police saradha chit fund news
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

woman leaves dress at ex boyfriend home finds his mom wearing it month later
Bizarre News

प्रेमी के घर कपड़े छोड़ गई थी लड़की, एक्स-ब्वॉयफ्रेंड की मां की हरकत हो गई वायरल

18 फरवरी 2019

नेगियमिंख का सुनहरा ताबूत
World

लूट का सुनहरा ताबूत मिस्र को लौटाएगा अमेरिका का म्यूजियम, 28 करोड़ में खरीदा था

18 फरवरी 2019

supreme court
India News

पशु वध पर प्रतिबंध की मांग वाली याचिका सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने की खारिज

18 फरवरी 2019

टमाटर
Madhya Pradesh

भले सड़ जाए पेटलावद का टमाटर पाकिस्तान नहीं भेजेंगे, किसानों का फैसला

18 फरवरी 2019

Pulwama terror attack: State governments and administration come forward to help Kashmiri students 
India News

पुलवामा हमला: कश्मीरी छात्रों की मदद को राज्य सरकारें और प्रशासन आया आगे

18 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

जम्मू-कश्मीर में पिछले एक साल में 57 फीसदी बढ़े आईईडी विस्फोट 

18 फरवरी 2019

martyr major chitresh bisht
Dehradun

राजौरी धमाका: शहीद मेजर चित्रेश बिष्ट हरिद्वार में पंचतत्च में हुए विलीन, भाई ने दी मुखाग्नि

18 फरवरी 2019

Disgruntled youth in urban disorder and jobless growth said Manmohan singh
India News

शहरी अव्यवस्था और रोजगार विहीन वृद्धि से युवाओं में असंतोष : मनमोहन

18 फरवरी 2019

Party politics dominated all-party meeting on the Pulwama terror attack
India News

पुलवामा हमले पर सर्वदलीय बैठक में भी हावी रही ‘दलीय राजनीति’

17 फरवरी 2019

गुर्जर आंदोलन
Delhi NCR

गुर्जर आरक्षण आंदोलन खत्म, रेलवे ने बहाल की सभी ट्रेन सेवा

17 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

नरेंद्र मोदी-मोरिसियो मैक्री
India News

पुलवामा पर पीएम बोले- अब बातचीत का समय खत्म, दुनिया को कार्रवाई करनी होगी

संयुक्त बयान में पुलवामा में हुए आतंकी हमले का जिक्र करते हुए पीएम मोदी ने कहा, 'मैं और राष्ट्रपति मोरिसियो मैक्री इस बात पर सहमत हुए हैं कि आतंकवाद वैश्विक शांति और स्थिरता के लिए बहुत बड़ा खतरा है।'

18 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
अंतरराष्ट्रीय न्याय अदालत (आईसीजे)
India News

क्या है वियना संधि, इसी के तहत अंतरराष्ट्रीय अदालत में हो रही है कुलभूषण जाधव की सुनवाई

18 फरवरी 2019

लोकसभा चुनाव का 'महासंग्राम'
India News

लोकसभा का 'महासंग्राम' | फैजाबाद में जनता के सवाल, नेताओं के जवाब

18 फरवरी 2019

पाकिस्तानी उच्चायुक्त सोहेल महमूद
India News

पुलवामा आतंकी हमला: पाकिस्तान ने अपने उच्चायुक्त को वापस बुलाया

18 फरवरी 2019

उच्च स्तरीय बैठक के लिए पहुंचे शीर्ष अधिकारी
India News

जम्मू के ताजा हालात पर उच्चस्तरीय बैठक, राजनाथ बोले- जवानों का जोश हाई

18 फरवरी 2019

कमल हासन
India News

कमल हासन ने पीओके को बताया आजाद कश्मीर, सरकार से की जनमत संग्रह की मांग

18 फरवरी 2019

अमित शाह की चुनावी रैली
India News

विपक्ष क्यों नहीं घोषित कर रहा अपना प्रधानमंत्री उम्मीदवार: अमित शाह

18 फरवरी 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने खारिज की दलित शब्द के प्रयोग के खिलाफ दायर याचिका

18 फरवरी 2019

Mastermind of Pulwama terror attack had been killed by security forces
India News

पुलवामा हमले के मास्टरमाइंड कामरान के मारे जाने की चर्चा, जानिए कौन था वो

18 फरवरी 2019

pulwama terror attack: campaign to isolate Pak, Army's Operation 25 in search of mastermind
India News

पाक को अलग-थलग करने की मुहिम तेज, मास्टरमाइंड की तलाश में सेना का ‘ऑपरेशन 25’ 

18 फरवरी 2019

Related Videos

ऐसे दी गई शहीद चित्रेश बिष्ट को आखिरी सलामी

सोमवार को राजौरी आईईडी धमाके में शहीद चित्रेश को आखिरी विदाई दी गई। देखिए वो तस्वीर जब मेजर चित्रेश बिष्ट को नम आंखों के साथ आखिरी सलामी दी गई।

18 फरवरी 2019

पुलवामा हमला 1:14

सुरक्षाबलों ने मार गिराए दो आतंकी, पुलवामा हमले का मास्टरमाइंड गाजी के मारे जाने की खबर

18 फरवरी 2019

अमित शाह 2:20

असम में गरजे बीजेपी अध्यक्ष अमित शाह, बोले सूबे से सभी घुसपैठियों को निकालेंगे

17 फरवरी 2019

हेमा मालिनी 1:53

हेमा मालिनी ने की पुलवामा हमले की निंदा, बोलीं पीएम मोदी करेंगे कड़ी कार्रवाई

17 फरवरी 2019

बीजेपी 2:05

पुलवामा हमले पर फूटा बीजेपी नेता का गुस्सा,पाक तो दे डाली ये चेतावनी

17 फरवरी 2019

Related

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

शर्मनाक: कश्मीर में तैनात सीआरपीएफ जवान को पुलिस ने पीटा

18 फरवरी 2019

पुलवामा हमले के बाद तैनात सुरक्षाबल
India News

पुलवामा आतंकी हमला: हैंडलर्स ने इस सॉफ्टवेयर सेवा का किया था इस्तेमाल

18 फरवरी 2019

जयपुर में इस बार कई राज घराने से होंगे दावेदार
India News

राजस्थान की राजधानी में दिलचस्प होगी चुनावी टक्कर, राजघराने की 'देवियां' होंगी आमने-सामने

18 फरवरी 2019

supreme court
India News

पशु वध पर प्रतिबंध की मांग वाली याचिका सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने की खारिज

18 फरवरी 2019

pulwama terror attack: Satyapal Malik farewell to Jammu and Kashmir Governor
India News

माहौल शांत होते ही होगी सत्यपाल मलिक की जम्मू-कश्मीर के राज्यपाल पद से विदाई

18 फरवरी 2019

अशोक गहलोत
India News

गहलोत का मुंबई में सफल ऑपरेशन, प्रधानमंत्री ने की अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की कामना

18 फरवरी 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.