कोलकाता: दमदम रेलवे लाइन पर बम धमाका, एक की हालत गंभीर, 10 जिंदा बम बरामद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Mon, 09 Apr 2018 10:50 AM IST
कोलकाता की दमदम छावनी रेलवे लाइन पर बम ब्लास्ट की खबर सामने आयी है। धमाके की वजह से एक व्यक्ति की हालत गंभीर है।  मौके पर 10 जिंदा बम भी बरामद हुए हैं। घटनास्थल पर भारी संख्या में पुलिस तैनात की गई है। मामले की जांच जारी है।
 

 

