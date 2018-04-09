West Bengal: One person critical after an explosion at Kolkata's Dum Dum cantonment railway line. Ten crude bombs recovered at the spot of the explosion, police and railway police present at the spot; More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/LwVdrmcg1n— ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
अरुणाचल प्रदेश में चीनी सैनिकों की घुसपैठ से तनाव का माहौल पैदा हो गया है। असफिला क्षेत्र में चीन के दावे से गतिरोध और भी बढ़ गया है।
9 अप्रैल 2018