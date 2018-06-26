शहर चुनें

किरण बेदी, नारायणसामी ने प्राचीन मंदिर का रथ खींचा

आपसी मतभेदों को अलग रखते हुए पुडुचेरी की उप राज्यपाल किरण बेदी और मुख्यमंत्री वी नारायण सामी ने वार्षिक रथ यात्रा समारोह के दौरान आज एक प्राचीन मंदिर के रथ को खींचा। बड़ी संख्या में श्रद्धालुओं ने इसमें उनका साथ दिया। 
बहूर गांव में स्थित मूलनाथार मंदिर दसवीं सदी का है और भारतीय पुरातत्व सर्वेक्षण इसका संरक्षण कर रहा है। इससे पहले पूर्व आईपीएस अधिकारी और मुख्यमंत्री ने मंदिर में पूजा अर्चना की। बेदी तीसरी बार मंदिर आई थीं। 
