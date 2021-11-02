सोना तस्करी मामला: मुख्य आरोपी स्वप्ना सुरेश को बड़ी राहत, केरल हाईकोर्ट ने निजी मुचलके पर दी जमानत

Kerala Gold Smuggling Case | Kerala High Court grants bail to prime accused Swapna Suresh in the case registered by NIA under UAPA. Bail granted to her on a Rs 25 Lakhs bail bond and 2 solvent sureties. pic.twitter.com/dslNMH5ozw— ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2021
