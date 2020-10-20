शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Kerala High Court directs state police chief to appoint a new officer

केरल हाई कोर्ट ने पुलिस प्रमुख को नए अधिकारी नियुक्त करने का दिया आदेश, समाने रखी ये शर्त

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोच्चि Updated Tue, 20 Oct 2020 04:53 PM IST
विज्ञापन
kerala high court
kerala high court - फोटो : PTI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
केरल उच्च न्यायालय ने मंगलवार को राज्य के पुलिस प्रमुख को नए अधिकारी नियुक्त करने का निर्देश दिया है। साथ ही कोर्ट ने कहा है कि अधिकारी पुलिस महानिरीक्षक के पद से नीचे नहीं होना चाहिए। कोर्ट ने आईजी श्रीजिथ को छोड़कर नए अधिकारी की नियुक्ति का निर्देश दिया है। बता दें कि श्रीजिथ पलाथाई बाल शोषण मामले में जांच की निगरानी कर रहे हैं। इसके अलावा कोर्ट ने मौजूदा सदस्यों को छोड़कर एसआईटी के पुनर्गठन का भी आदेश दिया है।
विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national kerala high court state police chief केरल हाई कोर्ट केरल उच्च न्यायालय

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

महंगाई भत्ता
Business Diary

7वां वेतन आयोग: 48 लाख केंद्रीय कर्मचारियों के लिए खुशखबर, बढ़ सकता है महंगाई भत्ता

20 अक्टूबर 2020

पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी आज राष्ट्र को संबोधित करेंगे
India News

आज शाम 6 बजे राष्ट्र के नाम संदेश देंगे पीएम मोदी, खुद ट्वीट कर दी जानकारी

20 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
लाहौल में  देश का पहला हींग का पौधा रोपित किया गया।
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल में 11 हजार फीट ऊंचाई पर रोपा गया हींग का पहला पौधा, 35000 प्रति किलो कीमत

20 अक्टूबर 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

कोरोना वायरस को लेकर वैज्ञानिक ने दी डराने वाली चेतावनी, हो सकता है कुछ ऐसा

20 अक्टूबर 2020

हाथरस कांड
Aligarh

हाथरस मामले में नया मोड़, एक आरोपी के नाबालिग होने की खबर, परिजनों ने किया दावा

20 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
मुख्तार अंसारी
Chandigarh

मुख्तार अंसारी हुआ डिप्रेशन का शिकार, यूपी पुलिस लेने गई पंजाब तो लौटा दिया गया खाली हाथ

20 अक्टूबर 2020

Coronavirus Vaccine
Health & Fitness

कोरोना वैक्सीन पर अच्छी खबर, इस देश में अगले महीने से 91 लाख लोगों को लगाया जाएगा टीका

20 अक्टूबर 2020

केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

'चीन को 15 मिनट में भगा देते', राहुल गांधी के बयान पर अमित शाह ने किया पलटवार

20 अक्टूबर 2020

लिसा मांटगोमेरी
World

अमेरिका: सात दशक में पहली बार किसी महिला को सजा-ए-मौत, लगाया जाएगा जानलेवा इंजेक्शन

20 अक्टूबर 2020

कमल सदाना
Bollywood

जन्मदिन पर खत्म हो गया था इस हीरो का पूरा परिवार, मां-बहन को गोली मारकर पिता ने कर ली थी खुदकुशी

20 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X