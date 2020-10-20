केरल हाई कोर्ट ने पुलिस प्रमुख को नए अधिकारी नियुक्त करने का दिया आदेश, समाने रखी ये शर्त

Kerala High Court directs state police chief to appoint a new officer, not below the rank of an Inspector General of Police and excluding IG Sreejith, to monitor the investigation in Palathayi child abuse case.— ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2020
Court also orders reconstitution of SIT, excluding present members.
