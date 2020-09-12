शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Kerala gold Smuggling case bjp yuva morcha protest against state minister and asked for resignation

केरल सोना तस्करी मामला: राज्य मंत्री के टी जलील के इस्तीफे की मांग, बीजेपी युवा मोर्चा ने किया प्रदर्शन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मल्लापुरम Updated Sat, 12 Sep 2020 02:30 PM IST
केरल सोना तस्करी मामले में बीजेपी युवा मोर्चा का प्रदर्शन
केरल सोना तस्करी मामले में बीजेपी युवा मोर्चा का प्रदर्शन - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
केरल सोना तस्करी मामले में बीजेपी युवा मोर्चा और अखिल भारतीय मुस्लिम लीग के यूथ लीग के सदस्यों ने मल्लापुरम में धरना प्रदर्शन किया। प्रदर्शनकारियों ने राज्य मंत्री के टी जलील के कथित तौर पर सोना तस्करी मामले में नाम पर आने पर उनके खिलाफ विरोध प्रदर्शन किया। 
इसके अलावा बीजेपी युवा मोर्चा ने तिरुवनंतपुरम में भी प्रदर्शन किया। प्रदर्शनकारियों ने राज्य मंत्री के टी जलील के इस्तीफे की मांग की। प्रदर्शनकारियों को हटाने के लिए पुलिस ने उन पर पानी की बौछारें की और आंसू गैस के गोले भी छोड़े।
kerala gold smuggling case kerala gold smuggling bjp yuva morcha indian union muslim league youth league resignation protest

