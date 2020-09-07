केरल सोना तस्करी मामले में आरोपी स्वप्ना सुरेश अस्पताल में भर्ती, सीने में दर्द की शिकायत

#KeralaGoldSmugglingCase accused Swapna Suresh admitted at Government Medical College, Thrissur after she complained of chest pain. She was lodged at Central Prison, Viyyur in Thrissur district.— ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.